    Indian ingredients: 5 surprising benefits of Saffron in improving your Eye Health

    Saffron, known for its rich colour and unique flavour, also offers several benefits for your eyes. Here are five incredible ways saffron can benefit your eyes. Saffron is immensely beneficial for taking care of your eyes and only helps in improving your eye health.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    Saffron contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties, which may help improve eye health and slow down the progression of macular degeneration. Research has shown that short-term supplementation with saffron may help improve some aspects of vision and is generally safe for most people. The benefits of saffron for the eyes are the result of high concentrations of natural carotenoids that can help protect the retina and the lens of ageing eyes. Saffron helps restore the structure and function of retinal cells. Mix 20 mg of organic saffron or kesar powder with two teaspoons of honey and have it. Consumption of this, once daily, will increase the retinal response and sensitivity to light and improve vision. Remember that while saffron can be beneficial for your eye health, it is essential to maintain a balanced diet and follow good eye care practices, such as protecting your eyes from excessive UV exposure and screen time, to ensure long-term eye health.

    Here are five incredible ways saffron can benefit your eyes:

    1. Improves Vision:

    Saffron contains compounds like crocin and crocetin, which have antioxidant properties. These compounds help protect the retina and can enhance vision, particularly in low-light conditions.

    2. Reduces the Risk of Macular Degeneration:

    Macular degeneration is a common age-related eye condition that can lead to vision loss. Saffron's antioxidants may help reduce the risk of developing this condition by protecting the macula from oxidative damage.

    3. Relieves Eye Strain:

    Saffron has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce eye strain and fatigue. Using saffron-infused eye drops or simply rinsing your eyes with saffron water can provide relief.

    4. Treats Dry Eyes:

    Saffron water can help alleviate symptoms of dry eyes, such as itching, burning, and discomfort. It acts as a natural lubricant and provides relief from dry eye syndrome.

    5. Prevents Cataracts:

    The antioxidants in saffron may help prevent cataracts, a clouding of the eye's lens that can lead to vision impairment. Regular consumption of saffron as a spice or in herbal teas can contribute to eye health.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 7:19 PM IST
