India's ‘Aamras’ ranks first on global list of ‘Best Mango Dishes’, mango chutney among top 10; See FULL list

According to the list shared by TasteAtlas, Aamras, which is essentially puréed mango pulp typically eaten as a dessert, was ranked first. Followed by Mango Sticky Rice from Thailand, which was ranked second, and Sorbetes from the Philippines was ranked third in the list.

Happy days, mango lovers! The popular travel and culinary guide TasteAtlas has named Aamras, the traditional summertime dish of India, the "Best Dish with Mango" of all time. This accolade draws attention to the variety and delectability of Indian food, especially when it comes to the king of fruits.

Aamras is a simple yet delicious dish that is a mainstay in western Indian states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. Made with only ripe mango pulp, it goes well with fried flatbread called puris or may be eaten on its own. Aamras is so simple that it may be made into several versions by adding ingredients like cardamom, saffron, or dried ginger. This particular feature is highlighted by TasteAtlas, which also mentions Aamras's customizability.

The passion that India has for mangoes extends beyond Aamras. The traditional Mango Chutney is another well-liked mango item on the list. This spicy and sweet condiment took fifth place. It is created with ripe mangoes, spices, and occasionally vinegar. Mango Chutney has a more nuanced taste profile than Aamras.

The list also features a variety of Thai, Chinese, Indonesian, and Phillipino dishes. Mango Sticky Rice from Thailand secured the 2nd spot, while Sorbetes from the Philippines ranked third. Check out the complete list:

This recognition by TasteAtlas is a testament to the global appeal of Indian flavours. Aamras' simplicity and mango chutney's delightful complexity represent the vast culinary landscape of India.

