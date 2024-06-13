Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's ‘Aamras’ ranks first on global list of ‘Best Mango Dishes’, mango chutney among top 10; See FULL list

    According to the list shared by TasteAtlas, Aamras, which is essentially puréed mango pulp typically eaten as a dessert, was ranked first. Followed by Mango Sticky Rice from Thailand, which was ranked second, and Sorbetes from the Philippines was ranked third in the list.

    India aamras ranks first on global list of best mango dishes mango chutney among top 10 see full list here gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Happy days, mango lovers! The popular travel and culinary guide TasteAtlas has named Aamras, the traditional summertime dish of India, the "Best Dish with Mango" of all time. This accolade draws attention to the variety and delectability of Indian food, especially when it comes to the king of fruits.

    Aamras is a simple yet delicious dish that is a mainstay in western Indian states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. Made with only ripe mango pulp, it goes well with fried flatbread called puris or may be eaten on its own. Aamras is so simple that it may be made into several versions by adding ingredients like cardamom, saffron, or dried ginger. This particular feature is highlighted by TasteAtlas, which also mentions Aamras's customizability.

    The passion that India has for mangoes extends beyond Aamras. The traditional Mango Chutney is another well-liked mango item on the list. This spicy and sweet condiment took fifth place. It is created with ripe mangoes, spices, and occasionally vinegar. Mango Chutney has a more nuanced taste profile than Aamras.

    The list also features a variety of Thai, Chinese, Indonesian, and Phillipino dishes. Mango Sticky Rice from Thailand secured the 2nd spot, while Sorbetes from the Philippines ranked third. Check out the complete list: 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

    This recognition by TasteAtlas is a testament to the global appeal of Indian flavours. Aamras' simplicity and mango chutney's delightful complexity represent the vast culinary landscape of India.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagaland state lottery Sambad result June 13, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery Sambad result June 13, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi winning number

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad

    Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods RBA

    Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

    Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months gcw

    Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actor Joju Goerge gets injured while performing helicopter stunt for Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' RKK

    Malayalam actor Joju Goerge gets injured while performing helicopter stunt for Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'

    Pak journo questions 'Pakistan for Islam' narrative in 1947, claims temples looted & properties seized (WATCH) snt

    Pak journo questions 'Pakistan for Islam' narrative in 1947, claims temples looted & properties seized (WATCH)

    Politicians allegedly put pressure on Karnataka govt to relieve actor Darshan from Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Karnataka Govt under pressure from politicians to relieve actor Darshan?

    Betrayal vs Trust: The stark contrast between the mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan gcw

    Betrayal vs Trust: The stark contrast between the mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan

    Odisha BJP government fulfils poll promise, all 4 gates of Jagannath Temple open for devotees from today gcw

    Odisha BJP government fulfils poll promise, all 4 gates of Jagannath Temple open for devotees from today

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon