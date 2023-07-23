Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iced to Mocha: 5 popular Cold Coffee drinks loved in India

    India's coffee culture has evolved over the years, with cold coffee becoming a popular choice, especially during the scorching summers. From classic flavours to innovative twists, here are five popular types of cold coffees loved in India.

    Sip Your Way to Refreshment: 5 Popular Types of Cold Coffees Loved in India! As the sun blazes and the mercury rises, India's coffee culture shifts gears to embrace the delightfully cool and indulgent world of cold coffees. From traditional favourites to innovative concoctions, these icy blends have won the hearts of coffee enthusiasts across the country. Offering a respite from the scorching heat, these cold coffee variations are a perfect balance of flavours, caffeine, and chilled goodness. Here are five beloved types of cold coffees that have captured India's love. Celebrate all seasons with these beloved cold coffee creations, a delicious symphony of flavours and chill that continues to win the hearts of coffee enthusiasts all over India. Refresh your palate and rejuvenate your spirits with each delectable sip of these icy delights.

    Here are 5 popular types of cold coffees loved in India:

    1. Iced Coffee:

    The classic iced coffee is a chilled concoction of espresso or strong coffee, milk, and sugar, often served with ice cubes and sometimes topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

    2. Cold Brew Coffee:

    Cold brew is a smooth and mellow version made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for an extended period. It is typically served over ice with milk or sweeteners.

    3. Frappuccino:

    Inspired by the famous Starbucks drink, the Indian version of Frappuccino is a blend of coffee, milk, ice, and flavoured syrups, creating a creamy and refreshing beverage.

    4. Mocha:

    A delightful fusion of coffee and chocolate, the Mocha cold coffee combines espresso, milk, chocolate syrup, and ice, offering a delightful treat for coffee and chocolate lovers alike.

    5. Espresso Shakerato:

    A strong and invigorating option, Espresso Shakerato is made by shaking together espresso, ice, and sweetener until frothy, resulting in a refreshing coffee shot.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 7:52 PM IST
