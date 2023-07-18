Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyaluronic to Salicylic Acid: Moisturising serums for better skincare

    Serums are the best way to repair our skin barrier and prevent breakouts. Serum requirements can be met by including the serums of your choice in your skincare items. But the different seasons can take a toll on us since serums can work out bad for us if used in various climate conditions - By Leona Merlin Antony

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Finding a skincare routine that works well for us is a tedious task. It is the main concern when it should get changed and altered with the alternative seasons, which impacts the body and skin. The winter, summer and even the monsoon season need specific skin care routines that make our minds even more hectic. This read will help you know details about the face serums that will benefit you immensely if used in the summer season. Here are the 5 moisturising serums which are aimed at better skincare in monsoon season and are beneficial to your health as well.

    1. Hyaluronic Acid Serum:

    This component in serums provides you with instant hydration. Dry skin is the biggest problem one can face during the sunny summers. It has properties to hold moisture in skin cells which also gives your face a plump feeling.

    2. Niacinamide:

    Niacinamide builds keratin which is a protein essential for skin health. Niacinamide is used along with retinols to treat extreme cases of acne. Pollutants and irritants are kept at a distance with their lipid barrier-enhancing function.

    3. Vitamin C Serum:

    Vitamin C serum has always been the first step towards our skincare journey because it gives you sooner results and is a start for your skincare regime. Using pumps of Vitamin C serum before moisturizing and sunscreen can help with hyperpigmentation.

    4. Tea Tree Oil Serum:

    Tea tree oil is an addition to your overall body. It is famous among haircare enthusiasts since it provides benefits like rosemary oil. Acne-prone skin can be treated and recovered with this extract.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Darina (@darina_meliora)

    5. Salicylic Acid:

    Being a great exfoliator, it prevents breakouts like anything. It removes dead skin cells and gives a bright look. Blackheads are usually very hard to remove and can only get lessened.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
