With this crazy heat, food can go bad really fast, letting bacteria and fungus grow. It's super important to make sure what you're eating is fresh. And always, always wash your hands properly before any meal.

The heat is just unbearable everywhere, isn't it? When temperatures shoot up like this, so does the risk of getting sick. We need to be careful about skin problems, eye infections, and even chickenpox that can spread during this time.

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It's especially important for children, the elderly, and people with existing health conditions to take extra precautions when they step out.





First things first, try to stay indoors between 11 am and 3 pm. This is when the sun is at its harshest. The elderly, children, and pregnant women must be extremely careful during these hours. It's best to avoid any outdoor work if you can. Being out in the direct sun seriously increases your risk of sunstroke.

Stay hydrated

Another very important point is to drink lots and lots of water. Staying hydrated is key to avoiding dehydration in this heat. Water helps flush out all the unnecessary toxins from your body and protects your organs. So, drinking plenty of water is the best way to protect your health.

Bacteria and fungi

You have to be careful with food during the summer. The heat makes food spoil much faster, creating a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. So, make sure the food you're eating is fresh and safe. And it goes without saying, wash your hands thoroughly before you eat.

Eye infections

Eye infections like conjunctivitis are also common when it's this hot. You need to take some simple precautions to avoid it. Wash your eyes with clean water at regular intervals. Also, try not to rub your eyes too much, even if they feel itchy.

Drinking enough water

This heat can be rough on your skin, too. All that extra sweat can lead to various skin problems and rashes. Drinking enough water doesn't just help you on the inside; it also helps cool your body down and keeps your skin feeling better.