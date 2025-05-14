When temperatures soar to 40 degrees Celsius, not only the elderly but also children are at risk of heat stroke. Their heat tolerance is comparatively lower than that of adults.

When temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius, not only the elderly but also children are at risk of heat stroke. Their heat tolerance is comparatively lower than that of adults. Excessive time outdoors in the heat, dehydration, and excessive sweating can quickly raise body temperature, increasing the likelihood of heat stroke in children. Therefore, parents must follow certain rules to care for their children.

Symptoms of heat stroke in children:

* Excessive sweating

* Dry throat and tongue, extreme thirst

* Dizziness or weakness

* Nausea or vomiting

* Difficulty breathing

* Hot and dry skin

* Sudden fever and diarrhea

* Loss of consciousness (extremely dangerous)

What should parents do?

1. Pediatrician Priyankar Pal says that most of the time, children do not drink enough water during school hours. Parents need to ensure that their children's daily water intake is sufficient and that they are drinking water at school or tuition. Dehydration also means a deficiency of minerals like sodium, potassium, and chloride. This can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation, and even fever. Therefore, to compensate for water loss, instead of plain water, lemon juice, watermelon, or pineapple juice can be given in the school tiffin. Juicy seasonal fruits can also be given. If the child experiences severe illness, vomiting, or upset stomach, ORS can be mixed with water and given.

2. Children are more susceptible to infections during hot weather. This can lead to fever, cold-cough, stomach upset, and allergic rhinitis. To address this, Dr. Anirban Dalui advises giving mild paracetamol for fever, but only after consulting a doctor. Do not administer antibiotics assuming it's a viral fever. If the fever persists for more than three days, a blood test should be done to rule out diseases like malaria or dengue.

3. Avoid taking children out during the afternoon when the sun is directly overhead, unless absolutely necessary. If going out is unavoidable, cover the child's head with a hat or a thin cotton scarf. Sunscreen is also available for children and should be applied to exposed skin. Do not give cold water or allow a cold bath immediately after returning from the sun. Allow some time for the body to cool down and rest.

4. Pay special attention to the child's diet during summer. Avoid outside food, packaged snacks, soft drinks, or street-bought juices. They can eat home-cooked light lentils, rice, fish curry, vegetables, chicken stew, etc. Dry fruits, biscuits, fruit or vegetable salads can be given as snacks. Avoid giving too much protein in snacks. Give them light snacks that are filling and nutritious, such as milk cornflakes, oats, homemade smoothies or shakes, yogurt with flattened rice, or yogurt drinks.

5. You can give your child soaked fenugreek water, soaked fennel-sugar candy water, bael juice, or salt and lemon juice. This will help keep their stomach cool.

In summary, the risk of heat stroke is not limited to adults; children are also vulnerable. Parents need to be mindful of certain things and take care of their children.