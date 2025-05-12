A groundbreaking study from the University of Southern California has found prolonged exposure to extreme heat may be silently accelerating aging at a cellular level.

A groundbreaking study from the University of Southern California has found prolonged exposure to extreme heat may be silently accelerating aging at a cellular level, putting millions at greater risk for chronic illnesses and premature decline.

In recent years, swathes of Americans have resettled in states like Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, drawn by favorable tax policies and inviting climates. However, many of these so-called "retirement havens" now appear on a chilling list of danger zones for heat-induced biological wear and tear.

According to DailyMail, using data from 3,686 Americans aged 56 and older, collected from 2010 to 2016, Dr. Eun Young Choi and her team found - the hotter the state, the more rapidly residents aged—internally, if not visibly. The findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

Their research showed that intense heat does more than scorch skin or trigger sunspots. It disrupts our body’s intricate molecular mechanisms, accelerating the breakdown of cells—what scientists refer to as biological aging. In essence, your body may feel—and function—years older than the age on your driver’s license.

“While we don't yet have the same level of causal evidence as we do for smoking and alcohol, the results highlight that heat exposure is not just a short-term health hazard,” Dr. Choi told the Daily Mail.

Biological aging

Biological aging, unlike the number of candles on your birthday cake, is a measure of cellular decay. It’s what determines how well your body actually functions and how susceptible it is to disease. Much like dogs age faster than humans, people in hotter climates appear to age faster than those in cooler ones—on a molecular level.

The study utilized three cutting-edge “aging clocks”—PCPhenoAge, PCGrimAge, and DunedinPACE—to track these invisible transformations. PCPhenoAge forecasted future health deterioration, PCGrimAge estimated mortality risk, and DunedinPACE tracked the pace of biological decay in real time.

Individuals who experienced over 140 days of extreme heat in a single year showed a biological age that was up to 14 months older than their actual age. Over the six-year study, those in "extreme caution" zones (90°F to 103°F) saw accelerated aging by an average of 2.88 years.

“The key concern with accelerated biological aging is that it reflects cumulative stress on the body, which can increase the risk of age-related diseases,” said Dr. Choi. “Prior research has linked accelerated epigenetic aging to higher risks of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, cognitive decline and even mortality.”

And while no region of the United States was entirely spared, the South bore the brunt of the burden. Residents of Louisiana and Mississippi endured more than three years of life in “danger-level” conditions (103°F to 124°F). Large swaths of Texas, Alabama, and Arkansas weren't far behind.

Dr. Choi emphasized that lifestyle and access to cooling infrastructure play a critical role. “We can't just tell people to pack up and move to a cooler place. Heat exposure varies widely, even within the same state or neighborhood,” she said. “Two people living on the same street could have very different experiences depending on factors like air conditioning, access to cooling centers or whether they work outdoors.”

So, is any heat safe?

Interestingly, Dr. Choi noted that short, intentional exposures—like saunas or hot showers—may not only be harmless but potentially beneficial. “Some research suggests that short-term heat exposure, such as sauna use, can have benefits for circulation and cardiovascular health,” she said.

Still, she urged caution for those enamored with warmer climes: hydrate, seek shade, and be conscious of sustained exposure, especially if you're older or have underlying conditions.