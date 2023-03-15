How to improve your chances of getting an instant credit card

If you're seeking access to emergency funds, getting a credit card with instant approval is the ideal solution. By taking steps to boost your credit score and establish a track record of dependable repayments, you may be successful in qualifying for an expedited line of financing from any number of providers. This article outlines five easy strategies that can help improve your chances at getting approved for a credit card quickly.

1. Improve your credit score

Your creditworthiness, represented by your credit score, is an important factor that affects the amount of available limits on your card. If you manage it diligently and keep up with repayments each month without fail, then that can improve upon this rating of yours to give access to higher spending power. Therefore, ensuring timely payments and judicious use are essential in achieving greater financial freedom.

2. Minimise credit card applications

Applying for too many credit cards can have a detrimental impact on your financial reputation, decreasing the likelihood of approval when you need it most. It is wise to limit yourself to two applications in any given six-month period if additional funds are required.

3. Repay dues on time

Keeping up with your credit card payments can be an effective way to boost your credit score. Avoiding any unpaid balance carried over from the previous month is a constructive step in maintaining good standing with banks and lenders. Furthermore, spending responsibly by paying invoices before their due dates will demonstrate you are capable of managing credit cards responsibly.

4. Create a credit mix

To present yourself as a dependable credit customer, vary your sources of credit. This is known as having a diverse "credit mix", and it can prove to potential lenders that you manage debt responsibly. Examples could include car loans, personal loans or even another credit card.

5. Apply for a secured credit card

Consider a secured credit card if you're concerned that you won't be eligible for a credit card because of a poor credit history. Secured credit cards are a great way to build your financial foundation and establish good credit, even if you can't be approved for an unsecured card. Availing one requires that you provide bank collateral in the form of cash deposited into a fixed deposit account; this amount will serve as your spending limit on the new secured card.

