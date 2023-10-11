Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    How to get rid of puffy eyes: Causes, prevention and cure

    Eye bags can be caused by a variety of factors and can affect people of all ages. Here are some common factors that lead to eye bags. 

    How to get rid of puffy eyes: Causes, prevention and cure RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Eye bags refer to the swelling or puffiness that develops under the eyes, creating a noticeable bag-like appearance. Also known as under-eye bags or periorbital puffiness, they are characterized by a noticeable, bag-like appearance in the lower eyelid area. Eye bags can be caused by a variety of factors and can affect people of all ages. Here are some common factors that lead to eye bags. 

    Aging: One of the most common causes of eye bags is the natural aging process. As people age, the muscles and tissues around the eyes weaken, including the muscles that support the eyelids. This can lead to the fat that cushions the eyes to move into the lower eyelids, causing them to appear swollen or puffy.

    Fluid Retention: Fluid can accumulate in the area around the eyes, causing puffiness and eye bags. This may be due to excess salt in the diet, changes in hormones, or other factors that lead to fluid retention.

    Genetics: Genetics plays a significant role in the development of eye bags. If your parents or grandparents had prominent eye bags, you may be more likely to have them as well.

    Allergies: Allergies can cause inflammation and puffiness around the eyes. Allergic reactions to pollen, pet dander, or other allergens can result in swollen eyes and the appearance of eye bags.

    Lifestyle Factors: Poor lifestyle habits, such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and inadequate sleep, can contribute to the development of eye bags.

    Skin Conditions: Skin conditions, such as dermatitis or eczema, can lead to puffiness and inflammation around the eyes, making eye bags more prominent.

    Underlying Medical Conditions: Certain medical conditions, like thyroid disorders, kidney problems, or sinus infections, can cause eye puffiness.

    To reduce or prevent the appearance of eye bags, you can consider the following:

    • Get an adequate amount of sleep (7-9 hours per night) to ensure proper rest and minimize fluid retention.
    • Manage allergies with medication or lifestyle changes.
    • Maintain a healthy diet that's low in salt to reduce fluid retention.
    • Stay hydrated to help regulate fluid balance in the body.
    • Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake.
    • Use under-eye creams or serums designed to reduce puffiness and improve skin elasticity.

    Consider cosmetic procedures, like dermal fillers or surgery, for more severe cases of eye bags. If you are concerned about persistent or severe eye bags, it's advisable to consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional for a proper evaluation and personalized recommendations.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Girl Child Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this occasion vma eai

    International Girl Child Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this occasion

    Numerology Prediction for October 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 11, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for October 11, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more

    World Mental Health Day: How to deal with anxiety?

    World Mental Health Day: How to deal with anxiety?

    Durga Puja 2023: Revitalize your skin with Coffee this festive season ATG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: Revitalize your skin with Coffee this festive season

    Recent Stories

    Fact Check: Viral photo of Israel PM sending son to serve for country amid war with Hamas is from 2014 snt

    Fact Check: Viral photo of Israel PM sending son to serve for country amid war with Hamas is from 2014

    Israel-Palestine war: Kerala nurses unwilling to return due to job security concerns anr

    Israel-Palestine war: Kerala nurses wary of losing jobs amid financial struggles

    Air Canada pilot faces suspension for pro-Palestine attire, anti-Israel social media posts AJR

    Air Canada pilot faces suspension for pro-Palestine attire, anti-Israel social media posts

    Dragon fruit to Mangosteen: 7 exotic fruits ATG EAI

    Dragon fruit to Mangosteen: 7 exotic fruits

    Dark Chocolate to Coffee: 8 popular foods to boost Happiness vma eai

    Dark Chocolate to Coffee: 8 popular foods to boost Happiness

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon