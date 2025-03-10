How To Apply Kajal: Simple and easy tips to make your eyes beautiful

Read Full Article

Thick kajal eye makeup: Kajal has been used for centuries, from protecting against the evil eye to enhancing facial beauty. If you have small eyes, you can use kajal to make them look bigger. Women often wonder how to apply kajal thickly. Let's learn how you can apply thick kajal to give your eyes a statement look.

Apply eyeshadow primer around the eyes

If you want to achieve a statement eye look without any problems in the summer, you must apply thick kajal. You should pay attention to a few things for this. First, moisturize your face. After this, use eyeshadow primer around the eyes. Doing so will prevent the kajal from spreading and also maintain its shine.

Apply 2 to 3 coats of mascara

Rubbing kajal on the eyes can cause it to spread around your eyes. You should only use two to three coats to apply dark kajal. If the kajal is old, it will appear light in color. You can use a light warm air or blower to make the kajal stick smooth. After 2 coats, the kajal will start to look beautiful in your eyes.

Kajal will look dark after drying

After applying kajal, be sure to give it some time to dry. Waterproof kajals are smudge-free and last for a long time. But you must give them time to dry. You can apply powder around the eyes along with it, which makes the eyes look more beautiful and bigger.

