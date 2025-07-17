Image Credit : Freepik

Exercising helps the heart stay strong, bones get strong, and the mood elevated. A daily dose of 30 minutes of exercise does wonders for cardiovascular health, bones, and mood upliftment-walking fast, yoga, dancing, or something obscurely different like strength training. Physical activity regulates hormones and helps relieve PMS symptoms.

Tip: Pick out activities that you enjoy and will stick with a little longer: try Zumba, or ride a bike, or simply work out at home for half an hour.