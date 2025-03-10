Decoration Hacks! 7 ways to make rooms look bigger

Lifestyle
If your drawing room is small, use short curtains instead of long ones. This will make the room look open and bigger. You can use curtains of your favorite color
In a small drawing room, use a small-sized sofa. This will prevent the room from looking crowded, and guests will not feel awkward. Have a small-sized sofa
When your drawing room is small, stick to light colors on the walls instead of using different colors. This will give the room a classy look
If your small drawing room has large windows, they will provide good light in the room. This will make your room shine and feel good
Due to the small size of the drawing room, you cannot keep too many decorative items in it. But you can use the corners of the room. Here you can place a lamp or a seating chair
If you want your small drawing room to look open and perfect, use less furniture in it. This will give your room a different and beautiful look
If the drawing room is small, there will be fewer options to decorate it. Therefore, you can decorate the room by putting paintings on the walls
