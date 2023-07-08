Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How much protein do you need to build muscle; read THIS to know

    Protein is abundant in our bodies, whether it's in our DNA, organs, enzymes, hormones, skin, or hair. As a result, it's no surprise that it's crucial in muscle development. But how much is the question here? Sports Nutritionist, Recipe curator and Integrative Health Coach at Chicnutrix explains everything.
     

    'Rome was not built in a day' this quote has been used in many contexts, and I have never connected to it as much as for explaining muscular anabolism. Anabolism or muscle building can be compared to a construction operation. Like we need bricks, cement and labour to make a building, similarly, it's a congregation of macros that are required to build and grow muscles. While carbohydrates play the cementing role and fats as labour, proteins are the building bricks. Although it's a team effort of all three macros, the proteins are critical to the process because the nutrient is hard to find and some amino acids can't be synthesized in our body. 

    Let's decode this fascinating elixir. The word protein is derived from the Greek word 'proteios', meaning "of the first rank." The term was coined in 1838 by the Swedish scientist Jons Berzelius. Living by its name, this macro is the numero uno and rightly so. Your body is filled with protein, whether it's our DNA, organs, enzymes, hormones, skin, or hair. Hence, it's no wonder it's paramount in making up the muscles. But the question here is how much? 

    Protein requirements are integral to almost all life processes. So, while assessing the needs, the essential functions have to be considered. The basic requirement is 0.8gm per kg body weight. Over and above this basal requirement, the additional protein required for secondary goals varies. The other requirement of protein varies as per activity levels. The basal condition of 1gm per kg body weight is enough for daily wear and tear needs. But if you are looking at building muscles, there is a need for good resistance training, too, along with protein. 

    Resistance training acts like an activator. After a resistance training session, the muscles undergo a state of catabolism. Catabolism diverts to anabolism when supported with a favourable amount of nutrition and rest. Anabolism means rebuilding and growing. To achieve muscle growth, anabolism needs to overtake catabolism to bring about the gain in muscle cell size or atrophy. The anabolic requirement of protein is relatively high and is as follows:

    ●    Low-intensity resistance training: 1.5 -2 gm per kg body weight
    ●    Moderate intensity resistance training: 2-2.5gm per kg body weight
    ●    High-intensity resistance training: 2.5-3gm per kg body weight 

    Anabolism needs are complex and involve not just the amount of protein, but the form and quality of protein are equally important. Now we know that proteins are made of amino acids. Depending on the number of amino acids in a protein molecule, it is classified as complete, partially complete, and incomplete. Based on this classification, proteins are ranked as first class and second class. One needs at least 70% first-class protein out of the total protein intake to build muscles. This ensures an optimum bioavailability and absorption of protein to work towards its primary role in muscle growth and development.


     

