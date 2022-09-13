Hindi Diwas 2022: 4 countries where India's official language can be spoken freely

Hindi Diwas 2022: Like every year, Hindi Diwas 2022 will be celebrated on September 14. On this day in 1949, Hindi was adopted as the official language of India in Devanagari script. On the eve of Hindi Diwas 2022, here are four countries where Indians can converse with the locals in our official language.

Image: Getty Images

Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas 2022. On September 14, 1949, this very day, Hindi was adopted as the official language of India in Devanagari script. Thanks to the efforts of Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupta and Seth Govind Das, Vyavhar Rajendra Singh, Hindi was adopted as one of the two official languages of the Republic of India. Meanwhile, travelling abroad is a dream for many. But it also comes with its own set of challenges, linguistic knowledge is just one of those. While English is what is spoken mostly by tourists across the world to communicate with one another, it is not necessary for every person to have a command of the language or even know it well. For many people, the language may become a barrier, as they may not necessarily know how to converse in English. On the eve of Hindi Diwas 2022, here are a few countries where Indians can freely converse with the locals in our official language, ie.e., Hindi.

Image: Getty Images

Pakistan: India and Pakistan have not one but many similarities. The two countries were one before the partition happened. And therefore, just like India, Pakistan’s population also speaks Hindi. Although English and Urdu are the official languages in Pakistan Punjabi, Hindi, Pasto and Baluchi are also spoken here. ALSO READ: Importance and Significance of Hindi Diwas

Image: Getty Images

Nepal: If you are travelling to India's neighbouring country Nepal, then you do not have to worry about what language would you have to speak. While Nepali may be the official language of Nepal, the people there also know how to speak Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi. This would make it easier for any Indian to travel there since he/she can speak comfortably in Hindi with the locals. ALSO READ: Things that non-Hindi speakers often get to hear from Hindi speakers

Image: Getty Images

Fiji Islands: It is a small country, where people from North East India came and settled. One may find locals in Fiji who speak Bhojpuri, Magahi and Hindi. Fiji has four official languages, one of which is Hindi.

Image: Getty Images