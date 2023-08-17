Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how to make delicious Alu Posto in 30 mins

    Aloo Posto is a delicious Bengali dish made with potatoes (aloo) cooked in a poppy seed (posto) paste. It's a simple yet flavorful dish that's popular in West Bengal. Here's a basic recipe for making Aloo Posto.

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    Ingredients:

    3-4 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed
    1/2 cup poppy seeds
    2-3 green chilies, chopped (adjust to taste)
    1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    Salt to taste
    Mustard oil or any cooking oil
    Water
    Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing (optional)
    Instructions:

    Instructions:

    1. Soak the Poppy Seeds:

      • Soak the poppy seeds in water for about 2 hours. This will make them soft and easier to grind into a paste.

    2. Prepare the Poppy Seed Paste:

      • Drain the soaked poppy seeds and grind them into a smooth paste using a little water. You can use a blender or mortar and pestle.

    3. Cook the Potatoes:

      • Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan.
      • Add the cubed potatoes and sauté them for a few minutes until they are lightly golden on the edges.
      • Add a pinch of turmeric powder and salt. Mix well.
      • Cover the pan and let the potatoes cook on low heat until they are tender. You can sprinkle a little water to prevent sticking, if needed.

    4. Prepare the Aloo Posto:

      • Once the potatoes are cooked, push them to the side of the pan and create a space in the center.
      • Add a little more oil to the center of the pan.
      • Add the chopped green chilies and sauté them for a minute.

    5. Add the Poppy Seed Paste:

      • Mix the sautéed green chilies with the potatoes.
      • Add the ground poppy seed paste to the pan.
      • Add turmeric powder and salt to taste.
      • Mix everything well, ensuring the poppy seed paste is evenly distributed.

    6. Cooking the Dish:

      • Cook the mixture on low heat for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. This allows the flavors to meld and the poppy seed paste to cook properly.
      • If the mixture gets too dry, you can add a little water.

    7. Finishing Touches:

      • Once the poppy seed paste is cooked and the flavors have melded, remove the pan from the heat.
      • Drizzle a bit of mustard oil over the top for added flavor (optional).
      • Garnish with chopped coriander leaves if desired.

    Your Aloo Posto is ready to be served! It's typically enjoyed with steamed rice. The creamy poppy seed paste and the soft potatoes create a wonderful combination of flavors and textures.

