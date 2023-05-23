Here are 7 veg substitutes for protein if you don't like meat

The protein content of a vegetarian diet is a common concern. But you can get protein from plant-based food items if you are not a fan of meat. Know about these veg substitutes of protein.

If you are not a great lover of meat and are concerned about adding protein to your diet, add a few of these food items to your regular diet and notice the stark difference.

1. Dal/Lentils: They are a powerhouse of protein. From fresh salads to hearty soups and spice-infused dals, lentils are easy to prepare.

2. Chia Seeds: They are nutrient-dense and include protein. Chia seeds can be blended into smoothies or made into jam for having with toast.

3. Quinoa: It unique among plant proteins as it contains all nine essential amino acids. In addition, quinoa is gluten-free.

4. Beans: Most types of beans contain about 15 grams of protein per cooked cup. They’re also inexpensive.

5. Green peas: They contain nearly 9 grams of protein per cooked cup. One can enjoy them in soups, salads and as a side dish.

6. Greek yogurt: This delicious protein food can be added to smoothies or paired with fruits. It also delivers calcium and gut-healthy probiotics.

7. Soybeans: One of the best plant-based source of protein, it can be added to various dished for cooking.