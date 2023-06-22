Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 skincare tips for monsoons to maintain flawless, healthy skin

    The monsoon season ushers in delight and offers relief from the oppressive heat. However, the season also carries with it a risk to the skin and hair as well as infections. However, you may maintain healthy, bright skin with just a little bit of effort from you. Here are seven such tips that will help you maintain good skin during the showers.

    Here are a few generous tips that you can follow so that your skin remains clean and your pores don't clog during the monsoon. Besides, the regular care, these tips can also prove to be very beneficial:

    Wash your face daily: Washing the face every day since during the monsoon, makes your skin pores remain clean as they are more likely to become blocked with debris and pollution, leading to breakouts of pimples and rashes. To prevent these breakouts, you must wash your face two to three times per day. If you have dry skin, you can also apply a toner to keep your pores clean.

    Apply ample moisturiser: Although applying moisturiser is typically thought of as something to do in the winter, it's also crucial to do so during the monsoon, particularly at night. Applying moisturiser helps prevent wrinkles and preserves the skin's youthful radiance since the skin seeks to heal itself at night.

    Exfoliation of the skin: The monsoon season is when your skin needs the most attention, so exfoliating at least once a week can help you keep the dead skin cells at bay and maintain your skin soft and radiant.

    Applying sunscreen: A sunscreen is a substance whose advantages are exclusive to the summer, much like a moisturiser is. But it isn't really what should be happening. Even if the sun's rays may not seem intense during the monsoon, they can still harm your skin. As a result, you should always wear sunscreen.

    Consume green vegetables: Your diet has an impact on your skin, in addition to the cosmetic goods you use. Eating greasy and junk food leaves its mark on the skin sooner rather than later, therefore the idea is to avoid them and fill up on green veggies. Inevitably, the advantages will soon be visible in your skin.

    Consume fruit: Fruits and green vegetables both have health advantages. Fruits, which are abundant in antioxidants, assist in preserving the radiance of your skin.
    Drink Water: Water has many benefits and is good for your skin, health, and hair, so drink plenty of it. During the monsoon, keeping hydrated is important for maintaining healthy skin.

