Here are 7 magical home remedies to beat the sunburn this summer season

You can eliminate obstinate skin tan with pricey cosmetic treatments and creams. However, inexpensive home treatments for preventing sunburn may be considerably more effective. Here is the list-- By Anushri Bokade

Tomato: Tomato is enriched in Vitamin C and antioxidants, promoting collagen growth and effectively preventing skin sunburn and pollution. It also contains lycopene which cleanses the skin.

Gram Flour: Gram flour can work wonders for your skin by mixing some ingredients. It is known for brightening and whitening of the skin tone. It can also be a scrubber to remove tanning from the neck and arms.

Curd: It can help in reducing pigmentation and acts as a natural bleaching agent. It can also work if mixed with honey which contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Natural enzymes in curd can help exfoliate and cool your skin.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients for your skin. This medical plant can help rejuvenate the skin as it contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which soothe skin and treat tan.

Cucumber: Cucumber is beneficial in removing tan and sunburn as it is a rich source of vitamin C. It also acts as a cooling agent that cleanses your skin and lightens your complexion.

Orange Peel Powder: Vitamin C-rich dried orange peel powder is a mild exfoliator. Removing tanned skin cells from the top layers of the skin, it aids in sunburn reduction and encourages an even-looking skin tone.

Turmeric paste:You can reduce melanin synthesis by using the active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin. To make a paste, combine some turmeric powder with yoghurt and water. Since ancient times, turmeric has been a potent herb to improve skin tone. Apply it to your skin to increase suppleness and shield it from the sun's UV radiation. After letting it air dry, gently scrub it with a washcloth. Repeat this process twice weekly to get rid of stubborn sun tan.