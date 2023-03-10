Heat-wave: 15 things you should NOT do during a hot sunny day

Ensure that you DO NOT do any of the things given below so that you can stay safe and healthy

A lot has been written about what you should do on a hot sunny day. But there are many things you should NOT be doing when the sun is beating down hard.

1) Stay out in the sun for too long without wearing sunscreen or protective clothing.

2) Drink alcohol excessively, as it can dehydrate you and make you more vulnerable to heat stroke.

3) Engage in strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

4) Wear dark-coloured or tight-fitting clothing that traps heat.

5) Leave children or pets in a parked car, as the temperature inside can quickly become dangerously hot.

6) Forget to drink enough water and become dehydrated.

7) Spend too much time on asphalt or concrete surfaces, which can reflect the sun's rays and make you hotter.

8) Eat heavy, fatty meals that can increase your body temperature and make you feel sluggish.

9) Neglect to wear a hat or sunglasses to protect your face and eyes from the sun.

10) Overexpose your skin to the sun, increasing your risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

11) Stay indoors with the windows closed, as this can trap heat and make the room even hotter.

12) Swim in unsafe or unsupervised areas, such as rivers or lakes without lifeguards.

13) Touch metal objects that have been sitting in the sun, as they can become extremely hot and cause burns.

14) Use electric appliances excessively, as they can generate heat and increase the temperature in your home.

15) Ignore warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, such as dizziness, nausea, and weakness, and fail to seek medical attention if needed.

