Heart Health Check: key symptoms your body uses to signal trouble

Heart Health is crucial to monitor for the overall well being. But not many are aware of the symptoms that are associated with the heart health. Let's have a clear look at the symptoms to consider when your heart health is at risk.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 7:51 AM IST

Keeping the heart healthy and fit is important to keep the whole body healthy. Our heart pumps blood throughout the body. It is the basic part of the circulatory system, which is why all people are advised to keep trying continuously to keep the heart healthy. However, if we look at the data of the last few years, it is known that the risk of heart disease and related serious problems has increased rapidly.

Cardiologists say that due to lifestyle and diet-related disturbances, cases of heart disease are increasing. Since people under the age of 30 are also falling prey to heart diseases, cases of cardiac arrest have also been seen in children, so people of all ages should keep taking care of their heart health.

Symptoms to consider:

Now the question arises, how can you know whether your heart is healthy or not? Let's understand this.

It is important for everyone to take care of heart health.

Health experts say that the body indicates whether your heart health is good or not. Since heart diseases are increasing rapidly all over the world, it is important for everyone to know about these symptoms of the body.

Doctors say that making continuous efforts to keep the heart healthy can be one of the best investments you can make in your future. Paying attention to it becomes even more important as you age. Let's know about some signs by which it can be known whether your heart is healthy or not.

Pay attention to heart rate.

For most adults, a heart rate of 60 to 100 beats per minute while resting is considered normal. Stress, anxiety, certain types of medications, and how hard you work physically—all these factors can affect your heart rate.

If your heart rate remains between 60 and 80 beats, then it is considered a good sign. This means that your heart muscle is in good condition, and they do not have to work hard to keep the beats steady. This is considered a good sign.

Being energetic is also a good sign.

If your heart is healthy, it helps keep you energetic, and the problem of fatigue and weakness stays away.

If you feel tired all the time and get tired from everyday activities like climbing stairs, walking, or doing some work, then it is considered a sign of heart-related problems. If your heart is healthy, it keeps you energetic.

Pay attention to blood pressure.

Normal blood pressure is a sign of a healthy heart. Blood pressure less than 120/80 mm Hg is considered normal. A systolic blood pressure of 130 or more or a diastolic blood pressure of 90 or more is a sign that your heart health is not good. The only way to find out is to get your blood pressure checked regularly. Increased blood pressure affects overall health.

