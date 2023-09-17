Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects by over consumption of Raisins

Raisins are delectable dry fruits packed with health benefits, but overindulging can lead to side effects. Everything in excess can be a problem. So, it is apt to keep a check on how many raisins you’re consuming, particularly for those trying to reduce calorie intake.

While raisins can keep you full for a long duration, can help in improving eyesight, treating anaemia, promoting better digestion and reducing your acidity issues, too many raisins can lead to an imbalance. While raisins are a nutritious and convenient snack, consuming them too much on a daily basis can have bad and dangerous effects on health. For diabetic patients, it is important to keep a check on portion size or in severe cases may be best avoided, as raisins are high in sugar and calories. Black raisins or ‘kaali kishmish’ is the perfect addition to your list of healthy snacks this winter season. But remember, everything feels great as long as it is consumed in moderation.

Here are five potential adverse effects of eating too many raisins:

1. Weight Gain:

Raisins are calorie-dense due to their natural sugars and dried form. Eating large quantities of raisins can contribute to an increased calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain.

2. Tooth Decay:

Raisins are high in natural sugars, including glucose and fructose. Consuming excessive sugar can promote tooth decay and cavities.

3. Digestion Problems:

Raisins are a good source of dietary fibre, which can aid digestion when consumed in moderation. However, excessive fibre intake, especially if you're not used to it, can lead to digestive discomfort, including gas, bloating, and diarrhoea.

4. Over Increased Sugar Levels:

Due to their high natural sugar content, eating too many raisins at once can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. This is of particular concern for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

5. Mineral Imbalance:

Raisins are rich in certain minerals, such as potassium and iron. While these minerals are essential for health, excessive consumption can lead to an imbalance in mineral levels in the body, potentially causing health issues like hyperkalemia (elevated potassium levels) or iron overload.

