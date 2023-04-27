Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit

    Let's explore some of the top summer essentials when it comes to food, including refreshing fruits, and vegetables and hydrating beverages.

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Have these five food items during summer to keep yourself hydrated and fut:

    Watermelon: This fruit is a delicious, cool summer treat that is also nutrient-rich. It is abundant in potassium, lycopene, vitamins A and C, and other nutrients that help shield your cells from oxidative stress. 
     

    Coconut Milk: This natural drink is hydrating and full of electrolytes, making it the ideal choice for hot summer days. Its low calorie content, high potassium content, and natural sugars and electrolytes can refresh your body after physical activity or heat exposure. Calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are elements necessary for developing strong bones and teeth, are also abundant in coconut water.

     

    Chaas:Chaas, a delectable traditional Indian beverage, is produced by combining yoghurt, water, and spices like cumin, coriander, and salt. It is a cooling and refreshing beverage that is ideal for hot summer days and is an excellent source of probiotics, which can support digestive health.

     

    Fruit platter: The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in this nutritious salad can help shield your body from harm and keep you feeling energised. Fruits like watermelon, mango, pineapple, and berries, which are all in season throughout the summer, can all be used to make fruit salad. 

     

    Aaa panna: It is a traditional beverage made with mint, spices, and green mangoes or kairi. In addition to being a cooling and revitalising beverage, it is a wonderful source of vitamins And C. Green mangoes are cooked and blended with water, mint leaves, sugar, cumin, salt, and other seasonings to create aam panna. It's a tart and somewhat sour beverage that may be tailored to your preferences by adding various spices and herbs.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
