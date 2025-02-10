Happy Teddy Day: Know the Origins and History of Teddy Day

Valentine's week is spreading love all over the world. And let's have a look at the real history behind the Valentine's week and especially the tradition and its origin of Teddy Day.

The month of February is said to be the most romantic month of the year. The first week of this month is celebrated as Valentine's Week. Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week. On this day, couples gift a teddy or any soft toy to their partner. The special days of love begin in the first week of February, where Valentine's Week lasts for 7 days. On this day, many lovers gift a teddy bear to their girlfriend to express their love, but the thing to think about is how and when this teddy starts; let's have a look at the history of the celebration.

For every loving couple, the entire Valentine's week is like a festival. In this week of love, each day has its importance. On the first day, it is rose day, then propose day, then chocolate day, and then comes teddy day. Many people, especially singles, have this question in their mind: why do lovers celebrate Teddy Day? Let's know an interesting story related to the history of Teddy Day.

When is Teddy Day celebrated?

February is often regarded as the most romantic month of the year, with the highlight being Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14th. The first week of February leads up to this special occasion. One of the notable days during that week is Teddy Day, which falls on the fourth day. On Teddy Day, couples typically exchange teddy bears or other soft toys as gifts to express their affection for one another.

The history of teddy bears:

On February 14, 1902, the then President of America, Theodore Roosevelt, went hunting in a forest in Mississippi. His companion Holt Collier also went with him. Holt Collier caught a black bear, tied it to a tree, and asked the President for permission to kill it. Seeing the bear in a cow-like state, the president's heart melted, and he did not give permission to kill it. On November 16, a picture based on this incident was published in 'The Washington Post' newspaper, which was made by cartoonist Clifford Berryman.

ALSO READ: The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation

History of the name Teddy

Seeing the picture published in 'The Washington Post' newspaper, businessman Morris Michtom thought that a bear-shaped toy could be made for children. He designed it along with his wife, and both of them named it Teddy. Actually, President Roosevelt's nickname was Teddy, so the business couple named the toy Teddy. After taking permission from the president, they launched this teddy in the market.

Why is Teddy Day celebrated?

The real reason for celebrating Teddy Day in Valentine's Week is girls. Actually, most girls like soft toys like teddy very much, so Teddy Day started being celebrated to make them happy. Gifting a teddy to your favorite girl in your life is yet another way to express love and show how much you care for that person. The interesting thing is we can gift this soft teddy not only to girls but also to boys; they do need a soft companion. It's not really a bad idea to gift your boyfriend a teddy.

ALSO READ: Before You Say "Yes": 5 Crucial Factors to Consider

Latest Videos