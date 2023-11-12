Happy Diwali 2023 wishes: Share greetings, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones

Diwali is traditionally celebrated for five days, with the third day being the main day. Here are greetings, quotes, and Whatsapp/Facebook statuses to send to your loved ones.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most extensively observed Hindu holidays in India and around the world. The "Festival of Lights" represents the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is traditionally celebrated for five days, with the third day being the main day. Diwali's date changes each year because it is based on the Hindu lunar calendar. It usually occurs in October or November.

While Diwali has Hindu roots, it is a cosmopolitan and inclusive celebration celebrated by individuals of all religious and cultural backgrounds. Customs and traditions may differ throughout regions and communities.

Diwali 2023: Messages, greetings and wishes:

Wishes to share on this day:

Wishing you and your family a Diwali filled with joy, prosperity, and love. May the lights of Diwali brighten your life!

Messages to share on this day:

Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, light, and laughter. May the festival of lights brighten up your life! Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes on this day:

Wishing you a sparkling Diwali filled with joy, warmth, and the glow of happiness! #HappyDiwali"

