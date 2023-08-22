Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair miracle: 5 ways in which Pomegranate Leaves can maintain your shiny black locks

    Pomegranate leaves are often overlooked when it comes to hair care, but they offer several surprising benefits for maintaining healthy and beautiful hair. Here are five of these lesser-known advantages of using pomegranate leaves for your hair care routine.

    Hair miracle: 5 ways in which Pomegranate Leaves can maintain your shiny black locks vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Furthermore, the amounts of antioxidants also promote hair growth and help to prevent hair loss. You can either apply pomegranate seed oil onto your scalp and hair or chew a moderate amount of pomegranate leaves daily to improve your overall hair health. The pomegranate leaves contain antioxidants in plenty which make hair follicles and the scalp area much strong, improving blood circulation in the scalp. These are the factors that help to stimulate hair growth. Pomegranate leaves are often overlooked when it comes to hair care, but they offer several surprising benefits for maintaining healthy and beautiful hair. Punicic acid, found in pomegranate leaves is known to make your hair follicles stronger and also ensures proper blood circulation to your scalp. This aids in stimulating hair growth by bringing out the natural oils in your hair and preventing hair breakage.

    ALSO READ: Mastering the Art of Icebreaking: 7 proven techniques for initiating confident and engaging conversations

    Here are five of these lesser-known advantages of using pomegranate leaves for your hair care routine:

    1. Promotes Hair Growth:

    Pomegranate leaves contain compounds that stimulate blood circulation to the scalp, which, in turn, promotes hair growth. This increased blood flow nourishes hair follicles and encourages the growth of stronger and healthier strands.

    2. Prevents Hair Loss:

    Pomegranate leaves are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help protect hair follicles from damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors. This can prevent hair loss and maintain the thickness of your hair.

    3. Reduces Dandruff:

    Pomegranate leaves have natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties. When used as a hair rinse or in hair masks, they can help control dandruff and maintain a healthy scalp by inhibiting the growth of fungi and bacteria.

    4. Adds Shine:

    Pomegranate leaf extracts can add natural shine to your hair. They help seal the cuticles, preventing moisture loss, and create a smoother surface that reflects light, resulting in shinier and more lustrous hair.

    5. Strengthens Hair:

    Pomegranate leaves are a source of essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals like iron. These nutrients nourish your hair from the roots, making it stronger and less prone to breakage.

    ALSO READ: Serial Daters: Recognizing Signs and Effective Strategies for handling short-term relationship patterns

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse vma eai

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover MSW EAI

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover

    Lotus Root: 7 lesser-known benefits for your health and well-being MSW EAI

    Lotus Root: 7 lesser-known benefits for your health and well-being

    Serial Daters: Recognizing Signs and Effective Strategies for Handling Short-Term Relationship Patterns MSW EAI

    Serial Daters: Recognizing Signs and Effective Strategies for handling short-term relationship patterns

    Mastering the Art of Icebreaking: 7 Proven Techniques for Initiating Confident and Engaging Conversations MSW EAI

    Mastering the Art of Icebreaking: 7 proven techniques for initiating confident and engaging conversations

    Recent Stories

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse vma eai

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse

    Chandrayaan 3 to soft land on August 23 When and where to watch historic lunar landing gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: When and where to watch historic lunar landing

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover MSW EAI

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover

    Black Pepper to Ginger: 6 spices to reduce high blood sugar ATG

    Black Pepper to Ginger: 6 spices to reduce high blood sugar

    'Karthikeya 2' director Chandoo Mondeti confirms Surya as lead in his next mega film LMA

    ‘Karthikeya 2’ director Chandoo Mondeti confirms Surya as lead in his next mega film

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon