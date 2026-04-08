Gulkand, a sweet preserve made from rose petals, is more than a dessert. Packed with cooling properties and natural nutrients, it’s a traditional summer remedy that helps the body stay refreshed, healthy, and energetic.

Gulkand is naturally cooling, making it perfect for hot summer days. Consuming a spoonful helps lower body heat and prevent dehydration. Its refreshing effect can also soothe acidity and help maintain overall summer wellness, especially in children and the elderly.

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Rich in Antioxidants

Rose petals used in Gulkand are loaded with antioxidants. These compounds help combat free radicals, improving skin health, preventing premature aging, and boosting immunity. Regular intake can help maintain glowing skin while supporting your body’s natural defense mechanisms.

Digestive Aid and Detoxifier

Gulkand is known to aid digestion and act as a mild laxative. It helps cleanse the digestive system, promotes smooth bowel movement, and reduces bloating. Many use it as a natural detoxifier to maintain gut health during the harsh summer months.

Relieves Stress and Improves Mood

The sweet aroma and taste of Gulkand have calming effects on the mind. It helps reduce stress, promotes relaxation, and can improve sleep quality. Consuming it in small quantities daily can uplift your mood and energy naturally.

Versatile Culinary Use

Beyond its health benefits, Gulkand is deliciously versatile. It can be eaten with milk, yogurt, or parathas, and even used in desserts and ice creams. Its natural sweetness reduces the need for added sugar, making summer treats healthier.