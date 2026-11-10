The Govardhan Puja 2026 will be celebrated on November 10 in Uttar Pradesh. Here's why it is celebrated on November 9 and 10. Know the time of Pratipada Tithi, puja muhurat in Lucknow and Kanpur and the significance of the festival.

As the celebrations of Diwali continue, another important festival in the Hindu calendar is celebrated - Govardhan Puja. This celebration honours Lord Krishna, nature, and gratitude. However, there has been some confusion as to when Govardhan Puja 2026 will take place. Some calendars state that it will occur on the 9th of November, whilst others suggest it will take place on the 10th of November.

In Uttar Pradesh Govardhan Puja will take place on the 10th November (Tuesday) according to sunrise times.

Govardhan Puja 2026 Date - 9th or 10th November?

This festival occurs on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. In 2026, this will begin at 12:31pm on the 9th of November and finish around 2pm on the 10th of November. As the tithi will be active at sunrise on the 10th of November, it will be celebrated on this date in Lucknow and various other places in Uttar Pradesh.

Shubh Muhurat Govardhan Puja 2026 Lucknow

According to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja will occur between 6.22am-8.33am on the 10th of November. This is for the morning puja. The duration is 2 hours and 11 minutes. In Kanpur it will occur around 6.24am-8.35am. Times may vary between cities depending on sunrise times.

Why Is Govardhan Puja Celebrated?

In Hindu mythology, it is said that Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Hill on His little finger to save the people of Braj and their cattle from torrential rainfalls caused by Lord Indra.

What Is Annakut And How Is The Festival Celebrated?

Also known as Annakut, the festival is celebrated by offering a variety of foods, desserts, and grains to Lord Krishna. Traditionally devotees create a Govardhan Hill made from cow dung. This is decorated with flowers, worshipped along with cows, foods are offered and an aarti is performed.