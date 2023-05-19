Gen Z lingo: 7 must know slangs of Zoomers and what they mean

No Cap: Cap and no cap are the terms you've probably seen being used on social media, although they actually stretch back several decades before social media and Generation Z. To cap about something in slang is to "bragging, exaggerate, or lying" about it. This definition has existed since at least the early 1900s. Therefore, no cap has become a different way of stating "no lie" or "for real." No cap was mostly influenced by hip-hop culture, despite being popular with Gen Z at the moment.

Drip: Drip was slang for "an unattractive, boring, or colourless person" in prior generations. Now, it's a good thing if someone brings up your drip. Drip, a more modern term for swag, refers to your appearance or sense of style, especially when it is deemed to be exceptionally sultry or stylish.

Hits Different: It happens that something amazing has such a profound effect on you or inspires you on a totally new level. This is known as hitting different in Gen Z. The definition of hit in this context is "to have a marked effect or influence on; affect severely." As an illustration, the new Adele album simply hits differently.

ALSO READ: 5 harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption on our body

Main Character: Do you ever aspire to play the lead role in your favourite film? In a TikTok craze, users broadcast either a montage of their lives with themselves as the main character or they recreate well-known scenes from their favourite films and TV shows as the main character. The term "main character" can also be used to describe someone who has generated widespread criticism on social media. For instance: I looked up today's primary character on Twitter.

Snatched: This slang word might have entered the public via RuPaul's Drag Race. Snatched is a Gen Z term that refers to someone who is "fierce" or "on point," especially when it comes to their physical appearance, hair, and makeup.

Bet: Are you prepared to learn the newest colloquialism? Bet! Bet is a statement of affirmation, agreement, or approval similar to "Cool!" or "I'm down!" as you would have inferred from the previous sentence. It can also be employed to convey scepticism or incredulity.

Skrrt: If we tell you that slang also has onomatopoeic elements, does it lose its coolness? Skrrt is a spoken interjection that is meant to sound like screeching tyres. To ask someone to pause and repeat an exciting statement they just made, for instance, a friend might answer with a skrrt if they are discussing juicy rumors.

ALSO READ: Here are some summer makeup hacks for long-lasting glowing look