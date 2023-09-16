Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja idol unveiled on friday

The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja, a 12-foot-tall Ganesh idol, was unveiled ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival

In anticipation of the forthcoming 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mumbai witnessed the unveiling of the inaugural appearance of the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja yesterday. This iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, among the oldest and most celebrated Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, is reported to stand at an impressive height of 12 feet for this year's festivities.

Catch the first glimpse of the impressive idol here:

Every year, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts thousands of devotees who gather to catch a glimpse of Lord Ganesh. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival falls during the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar and commemorates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. This eagerly anticipated festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav. The festivities kick off with the installation of clay idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public spaces. The celebration culminates when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river or sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Ganpati Special train, named "Namo Express," at Mumbai's Dadar station. During the event, Mr. Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has arranged six special trains and 338 buses to facilitate the transportation of devotees traveling to the Konkan region for the upcoming festival.

