Galentine's Day: all you need to know about the celebration of womanhood

Galentine's Day is not so famous but its a very important day to all the girls out there. Valentine's Day can be or can't be celebrated every year but every girl can celebrate Galentine's Day. Here's all you need to know about Galentine's Day

Your besties and girl gang can understand not only happy moments but also sad moments in a better way. That is why Valentine’s Day is now being celebrated as Galentine’s Day as well. It is not necessary that a love relationship be only with a sexual or opposite gender.

If you are on social media, then you must be aware of the Galentine’s Day hashtag (#Galentine’s Day). Like Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day is also trending all over the world. The difference between the two can be understood only by the fact that Valentine’s Day is celebrated with your partner, whereas you can celebrate Galentine’s Day with your close ones and besties. Although the market has decided to celebrate it a day before Valentine's Day, those who have girl besties in their lives are celebrating it even after Valentine's Day.

Consider the most romantic day of the year as a cute reason to celebrate Girls Friendship Day. Although you do not need any reason to enjoy with friends. But just like Valentine's Day is considered special to celebrate love, similarly, Galentine's Day is considered special to celebrate girls friendship and the company of your close ones.

Now you must be thinking that Galentine's Day is a term similar to Friendship Day. But no, it can be a little more special than your friendship day. Let us know through this article why Galentine's Day is so special.

How did Galentine's Day start?

Galentine's Day, which has been trending for some time, is celebrated every year on February 13 for girls' friendship.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, women celebrate "Galentine's Day" to celebrate friendship with their female friends. This term has come into trend from a television series called Park and Recreation. In which the lead actress of this series celebrated Galentine's Day.

According to an article in National Today, Galentine's Day is considered to be most famous in Washington.

How is Galentine's Day special for every girl?

Everyone's mother and sister are the most important part of their life. In front of whom they can openly express their heart's feelings. For many people, their female bestie can also be the most important part of their life. Who considers them like family?

This day is special for every girl. Because it is celebrated with all the special females in their life. You can thank them for being an important part of your life.

Here are some special ideas for Galentine's Day:

There is no special way to love and care for your loved ones. But these tips can help you in making your loved ones feel more special—

1. Style the same outfit:

You can make it more special by styling the same outfit. This theme can be a reason for you to be equal and enjoy each other's company.

2. Plan an outing:

You can plan an outing with your girls gang. Which can be a better solution for you to relax from all kinds of stress.

3. Surprise:

Planning a party together is a cool option, but if you plan a surprise for your loved ones. Then it can be more special for them.

You can plan a surprise shopping or brunch for them. This can be the best option to express your feelings.

4. Have a bestie party at home:

You can also plan a small party at home for your girls gang. In which you can enjoy activities like cooking or DIY.

