From smoking to stress- here are 6 lifestyle risk factors for infertility in women and men

We spoke to Dr Aruna Sahadev, Senior Fertility Specialist, Apollo Fertility, who changed lifestyle dynamics as one of the factors contributing to the high occurrence of infertility among Indian women and men.

The world around us is constantly changing, and so is the lifestyle of the people. On the one hand, where there have been rapid medical innovations, there have been increasing infertility cases.

Medical experts believe that poor lifestyle choices influence all aspects of health, and fertility is no exception. The changing dynamics of lifestyle are found to be one of the factors contributing to the high occurrence of infertility among Indian women and men.

Lifestyle matters

As per medical professionals, your eating, sleeping, living, and other behavioural habits influence your health. At the same time, this can also be true for infertility in men and women. As fertility depends on a person's age, which cannot be controlled, but other factors may deprive them of their dream of having a child.

The main lifestyle choices that have led to infertility include increased tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, rising rates of obesity, stress, couples choosing to have children later in life, long workdays, and more.

In addition, other medical conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, early ovarian failure, and congenital issues with the uterus, tubes, and ovaries, among others, can lead to the early onset of infertility. While clinical remedies can aid in overcoming medical issues, it is urgently necessary to raise awareness about the lifestyle risk factors for infertility in order to prevent them and overcome barriers to seeking early fertility care.

How does fertility get affected?

Smoking: The process of sperm cell development known as spermatogenesis may be impacted by smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco. Men who smoke are also more likely to have lower sperm counts, altered sperm motility, and hormonal imbalances. Smoking in women can result in an earlier onset of menopause and have higher rates of infertility in women.

Alcohol: While drinking too much alcohol has many negative effects, men's fertility is negatively impacted in several ways, including obesity, decreased seminal quality, low testosterone levels, a decrease in semen volume and sperm count, etc. Furthermore, chronic alcohol use alters women's hormones, which can lead to irregular ovulation or early menopause.

Contraceptive Use: Long-term oral contraceptive use significantly impacts a woman's ability to become pregnant. They are known to disrupt a woman's menstrual cycle by causing hormonal imbalances in the body.

High mental stress: According to experts, both men and women may experience reduced fertility after being exposed for an extended period of time to high mental stress, high temperatures, chemicals, radiation, or intense electromagnetic or microwave emissions.

Weight: People who are trying to have a baby should be at their ideal weight for their age and height, as being underweight or overweight can influence fertility. The factor additionally linked to a higher risk of miscarriage and complications during pregnancy and delivery is being overweight (body mass index of 30 or more). Furthermore, infertility and ovarian dysfunction have been linked to being underweight.

All things considered

We must recognise that the infertility issue is rapidly expanding in the modern era, affecting 10–14% of Indian couples, according to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR). As a result, people must live healthy lifestyles that include a balanced diet and regular exercise. In addition, fertility tests are advised for couples who cannot conceive after one year of marriage and for women who want to start a family after age 35. Although there are several cutting-edge infertility treatments available today in India that can aid couples in conceiving, prevention is always preferable to cure.