    Follow this diet if you have high blood pressure and keep your health on track

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Maintain control of your blood pressure by living a healthy, active lifestyle. The ideal diet for high blood pressure is DASH, essential to maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Dietary Approaches to Control Hypertension is a high-blood-pressure diet eating plan specifically created to assist in controlling or treating hypertension naturally. The standard DASH diet consists of foods high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium, three essential elements that lower blood pressure (BP). Let us know some food items best for managing high blood pressure.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Citrus fruits: Lemons, pomegranates, and grapefruit are examples of citrus fruits that assist you in regulating your blood pressure. They are a rich source of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and other plant components, which may help decrease blood pressure.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Fatty fish: Omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for optimal heart function, are abundant in salmon and other fatty fishes like Peruvian anchovies. By reducing the levels of oxylipin (compounds that constrict blood vessels) and reducing inflammation in the body, these essential fatty acids help reduce blood pressure. (3)

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Amaranth: Consuming nutritious grains like amaranth that are high in magnesium may help lower blood pressure. Amaranth cooked in a cup can provide 38% of your daily needs for magnesium. Incorporating whole grains into your diet may reduce your chance of developing common heart conditions. Increased intake of whole grains by 30 grammes per day has been shown to reduce the risk of high blood pressure by 8%.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Carrots: The tasty vegetable is a mainstay in many kitchens since it is crispy. Chlorogenic, p-coumaric, and caffeic acids, which are renowned for their vasodilating effects, are abundant in carrots. Moreover, these substances may help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation. 

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Greek Yogurt: Greek yoghurt is a dairy product manufactured from cow's milk that has been strained to remove the whey, giving it its thick and dense texture. Calcium and potassium, two key elements are known to decrease blood pressure, are present in dairy product, which also has a high food profile.

