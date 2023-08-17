Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek

    Fenugreek, a versatile herb with a rich history in traditional medicine, offers a plethora of surprising benefits for your face. Packed with nutrients and compounds, fenugreek can be a game-changer in your skincare routine daily if used properly.

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Fenugreek, a versatile herb with a rich history in traditional medicine, offers a plethora of surprising benefits for your face. Packed with nutrients and compounds, fenugreek can be a game-changer in your skincare routine. Fenugreek, a humble spice with a powerhouse of benefits, isn't just reserved for enhancing the flavour of your dishes. It also holds surprising benefits for your face and skin. This versatile herb, commonly found in kitchens, has been utilized for centuries in traditional medicine and skincare practices. Harnessing fenugreek's surprising benefits for your face can be as simple as creating homemade masks, and toners, or incorporating it into your skincare routine. Always remember to do a patch test to ensure your skin's compatibility with this natural wonder. With fenugreek's multifaceted advantages, you can unveil a healthier, more radiant complexion. Incorporating fenugreek into your skincare routine can be as simple as making a DIY face mask, infusing it into facial oils, or using fenugreek-based skincare products. With its surprising benefits, fenugreek has the potential to transform your face into a canvas of natural beauty and vitality.

    ALSO READ: Feeling homesick? 7 tips to make yourself feel better

    Here are 5 benefits of Fenugreek for your face:

    1. Glowing Complexion:

    Fenugreek is a powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamins that promote skin health. Its regular use can impart a natural radiance to your face, leaving you with a healthy and glowing complexion.

    2. Acne Annihilator:

    The anti-inflammatory properties of fenugreek can help combat acne breakouts. Applying fenugreek paste or oil on affected areas can soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and prevent new pimples from forming.

    3. Youthful Revival:

    Fenugreek contains compounds that support collagen production, such as vitamin C and niacin. These can help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, contributing to more youthful-looking skin.

    4. Exfoliation Extraordinaire:

    Fenugreek can be ground into a gentle exfoliating scrub. Its natural exfoliating properties help slough off dead skin cells, unclog pores, and reveal a smoother, fresher complexion.

    5. Under-Eye Elixir:

    Fenugreek's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can work wonders for tired eyes. Applying a fenugreek-infused paste or gel under the eyes can help reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.

    ALSO READ: 7 tips to save space while packing your suitcase next time

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 8:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil vma eai

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil

    Yoga mat to journals: 6 must-have essentials for every yoga enthusiast LMA

    Yoga mat to journals: 6 must-have essentials for every yoga enthusiast

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds LMA EAI

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds

    Indulge guilt-free: Make homemade vegan chocolate in 6 simple steps LMA

    Indulge guilt-free: Make homemade vegan chocolate in 6 simple steps

    Right temperature to airtight containers: 6 things to notice for properly storing vegetables LMA EAI

    Right temperature to airtight containers: 6 things to notice for properly storing vegetables

    Recent Stories

    Unveiling enigma: 7 mysteries surrounding Subhas Chandra Bose's demise AJR EAI

    Unveiling enigma: 7 mysteries surrounding Subhas Chandra Bose's demise

    Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of fatshaming him, callin him 'fat cow' ADC

    Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of bodyshaming him, callin him 'fat cow'

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil vma eai

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil

    Yoga mat to journals: 6 must-have essentials for every yoga enthusiast LMA

    Yoga mat to journals: 6 must-have essentials for every yoga enthusiast

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds LMA EAI

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon