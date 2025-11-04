Lessons from Nature — A Worldview Shaped by the Wild - Inputs by Subhash Nair, Wildlife photographer

For wildlife photographer and expedition leader Subhash Nair, nature isn’t just a backdrop — it’s a lifelong teacher. From the dense rainforests of Borneo to the vast savannahs of Africa, his journeys have shaped a philosophy rooted in patience, humility, and community. In this exclusive conversation, Subhash shares how time spent in the wild continues to guide his outlook on life and travel.

Q: How has nature influenced your perspective on life?

* Subhash Nair: Nature has been my greatest teacher. When you spend time in forests, rivers, and savannahs, you begin to see lessons that go far beyond the wilderness — patience, humility, and community. These aren’t just ideas; they are principles that guide my life and the way I interact with the world. Every journey I take into the wild reinforces this understanding.

Q: Can you explain what you mean by patience in the wild?

* Subhash Nair: Patience isn’t just waiting; it’s learning to observe and respect the rhythm of life around you. You might find yourself silently waiting for hours for a hornbill to take flight or an orangutan to emerge from the canopy. Every movement is deliberate, every moment captivating. It teaches you that life unfolds at its own pace, and the most memorable experiences come to those willing to wait. Patience also brings humility, the awareness that not everything is under your control.

Q: What lessons does nature teach about humility?

* Subhash Nair: When you stand in Borneo’s rainforests or watch elephants cross African plains, you feel small in the grand design. That sense of scale is grounding and transformative. It changes how you see yourself, your place in the world, and even how you approach daily life. I believe every traveller should experience that humbling awe at least once — it reshapes perspectives in ways nothing else can.

Q: You often mention community as a lesson from nature. Can you elaborate?

* Subhash Nair: In nature, survival is rarely a solo endeavour. Watching ants build intricate colonies, or herds of elephants protect their young, you see the importance of connection and cooperation. It reminds you that collaboration and empathy are as vital in human communities as they are in the wild. Travel, too, becomes richer when shared. When you witness the wild together, every moment — whether it’s spotting a rare bird or crossing a river — is more meaningful.

Q: How do you bring these lessons to travellers?

* Subhash Nair: Over the years, I’ve guided people into the heart of the wild through curated journeys. Organisations like JrnyOn allow travellers to experience these landscapes firsthand, not just to see wildlife, but to understand it truly. This October, I’ll be leading Subhash’s Wild Borneo, immersing travellers in the forest’s rhythms, and in January, we’ll explore Tanzania’s savannahs, where the landscape teaches lessons in resilience, interdependence, and patience.

Q: What is your approach to wildlife photography?

* Subhash Nair: Ethical photography is central to my work. You must maintain a respectful distance, blend into the environment, and allow animals to behave naturally. This approach teaches you not just how to take better photographs, but how to travel with intention — slowing down, observing deeply, engaging with local communities, and leaving behind awareness rather than footprints. Every shot becomes a story, not just an image.

Q: What do you hope travellers take away from these journeys?

* Subhash Nair: I hope they return not just with stunning photographs, but with a renewed sense of empathy, patience, and awe — the worldview that the wild has taught me. Observing closely and respecting deeply are lessons that extend far beyond any journey. The wild teaches you about life itself, and if you carry that understanding home, it shapes the way you see the world and interact with it.