    Elephant with Trunk Up to Swastika, 10 showpieces that bring good luck at home

    Here are 10 showpieces believed to bring good luck at home.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    The belief that certain showpieces can bring good luck is rooted in various cultural and spiritual traditions. For many people, these items serve as symbols or reminders of positive qualities, blessings, or intentions. While there's no scientific evidence to support the idea that showpieces themselves possess inherent magical properties, the power of belief and intention can be significant in shaping our perceptions and experiences.

    Here are 10 showpieces believed to bring good luck to a home:

    Laughing Buddha

    A symbol of happiness, wealth, and prosperity, the Laughing Buddha is often depicted with a big smile and a pot belly. Placing a statue or figurine of the Laughing Buddha in the home is believed to attract positive energy and good fortune.

    Feng Shui Money Frog

    Also known as the Three-Legged Toad or Chan Chu, the Feng Shui Money Frog is a symbol of prosperity and wealth. Placing it near the entrance of the home or in the wealth area (southeast corner) is believed to invite abundance and financial luck.

    Elephant with Trunk Up

    In many cultures, an elephant with its trunk up is considered a symbol of good luck, wisdom, and protection. Placing a figurine or statue of an elephant with its trunk raised near the entrance of the home is believed to bring positive energy and ward off negativity.

    Horseshoe

    Traditionally, horseshoes have been considered symbols of good luck and protection. Hanging a horseshoe above the entrance door with the ends pointing upwards is believed to bring good fortune and keep negative energy away.

    Four-leaf Clover

    The four-leaf clover is a rare variation of the common three-leaf clover and is considered a symbol of good luck and fortune. Displaying a four-leaf clover plant or a decorative item featuring the clover motif in the home is believed to bring positive vibes and prosperity.

    Dreamcatcher

    Originating from Native American culture, dreamcatchers are believed to protect against negative dreams and energies while letting positive dreams pass through. Hanging a dreamcatcher near the bed or in a prominent place in the home is thought to bring good luck and positive energy.

    Chinese Dragon

    In Chinese culture, dragons symbolize power, strength, and good luck. Dragon figurines or decorations are often displayed in homes during festivals and celebrations to attract good fortune and prosperity.

    Swastika

    In Hinduism, Buddhism, and other Eastern religions, the swastika is a sacred symbol representing good luck, prosperity, and auspiciousness. Displaying a swastika motif or symbol in the home is believed to bring positive energy and ward off negativity.

    Japanese Maneki-neko (Beckoning Cat)

    The Maneki-neko is a traditional Japanese figurine of a cat with one paw raised in a beckoning gesture. It is believed to bring good luck and fortune to its owner, especially in matters of business and prosperity.

    Crystals

    Certain crystals, such as citrine, jade, and pyrite, are believed to attract wealth, prosperity, and positive energy. Placing these crystals in various areas of the home or using them as decorative pieces is thought to enhance luck and abundance.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
