Mental Health issues like anxiety is not an easy topic to discuss. But there are a few strategies that we can use to overcome those anxiety phases in our lives. They are easy, simple and effective in many ways.

Social anxiety can be a tough phase for us. And this is also not something everyone is aware of. Social anxiety is not an easy topic to communicate, and there is a lot of judgment around this topic. The fear of judgment, embarrassment, or rejection can lead to avoidance and isolation and can question our ability to handle things. However, social anxiety can be manageable by yourself with the right strategies to avoid depending on anyone.

Effective Strategies to Overcome Social Anxiety:

1. Understanding and Challenging Negative Thoughts:

Social anxiety often grows from the negative perspectives of thoughts that start from us. We often tend to prepare ourselves for the worst scenarios, like humiliation or criticism. The first step to overcome social anxiety is to recognize the thoughts. When we feel anxious about any social situations that we are going to be in. Take a moment to analyze what the specific thoughts are that you have in your mind when you think of that situation. What are you worried about? Is it the fear of judgment about your appearance?

Once you have a clear view of all the questions in your mind, answer yourself. How accurate are they to reality? Are they based on assumptions or reality? Is there any evidence that supports your fears? Replace these negative thoughts with more balanced and realistic ones that give you a positive vibe. For example, instead of thinking, "I'm going to mess this up," try, "I'm prepared, and I'll do my best."

2. Gradual Exposure:

Social anxiety is not an easy thing to handle. So, most of the people tend to avoid social exposure due to the anxiety. But why do we need to avoid it when we can easily handle it with the right strategy? The more you avoid social situations, the more fearful you become.

You don’t have to give your best the first time. You can increase gradual exposure that involves slowly and systematically confronting your fears to yourself. Start with situations that are mildly anxiety-provoking, like small groups where you know people well. and gradually work your way up to more challenging ones.

For instance, if you're afraid of public speaking, you might start by practicing in front of a mirror so that you can be your own judge. You can spot your weaknesses and work on them. Then you can practice speaking to a small group of friends. With time, you will get better eventually at presenting to a larger audience. Each step that you take helps in building your confidence and reduces the anxiety.

3. Focusing on Others:

Social anxiety is often making us too focused on ourselves; this happens due to scrutinizing our every word and action. But do we need to do this? No. We need to shift the focus on other things that will reduce anxiety. Instead of worrying about what others think of you, you can concentrate on the conversations, the other person’s body language, and their interests. You can ask questions to build conversations and active listening skills.

4. Relaxation Techniques:

Anxiety can often be seen physically with symptoms like racing heartbeat, sweating, and possibly shortness of breath. Relaxation techniques like meditation can help calm your body and mind. This makes it easier to manage social situations. Deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness meditation can all be effective tools for reducing anxiety often. Journaling your thoughts on paper can also be effective in helping you overcome social anxiety.

5. Seeking Support:

Firstly, you don’t have to face social anxiety alone. And you don’t even have to worry about the fear of judgment surrounding this confession. You can look for a trusted friend or a family friend. You can also go for therapy. A therapist can help you identify the root causes of your anxiety and develop personalized strategies for overcoming it.

6. Building Self-Esteem:

Low self-esteem can contribute to social anxiety. This is not surprising, but if you are not confident enough about yourself, you cannot be comfortable enough around people to present yourself out there. It is important to build your self-esteem and make yourself feel confident in yourself. Identify your strengths and accomplishments, no matter how small they are. Practice self-compassion; try treating yourself with kindness and understanding in the times that you don’t feel enough, even when you make mistakes.

Overcoming social anxiety can be challenging as it takes time and effort, but it is definitely possible. By implementing these strategies and seeking support from your trusted ones when needed. You can gradually break free from the limitations of social anxiety and build a more confident and fulfilling social life for yourself.

