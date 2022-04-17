Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies

    Following the New Testament of the Bible, Easter is supposed to have occurred three days after Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans and died in roughly 30 AD.

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies
    Aditi T
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    For Christian, Easter is one of the most auspicious days, marking Jesus Christ's resurrection. Following the somber observation of the Holy Week, marking the events leading up to his arrest and execution in Jerusalem, Christians commemorate Jesus Christ's resurrection by celebrating the Easter festival on the first Sunday post the first full moon of spring. This indicates no fixed date for Easter, and it can be observed from March 22 to April 25. In 2022, the festival is being celebrated on April 17. 

    Easter History and Signification:
    Following the New Testament of the Bible, Easter is supposed to have occurred three days after Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans and died in roughly 30 AD. Jesus was crucified on Good Friday and buried in a grave following his last supper with his disciples on Maundy Thursday. 

    The followers of Jesus and their disciples mourn his demise; on the third day when his disciples visited his grave and discovered it is empty. It is the day they mark as a triumph of Christ over death and makes him the 'Son of God'.

    Contrary to common perception, Easter was not always associated with Christ's resurrection. Previously, it was a pagan celebration of rebirth and regeneration, as it occurs during the spring season. As a pagan early spring feast, the day honoured Easter, the pagan Saxon goddess.

    The alteration of tradition was introduced when the early missionaries transformed the Saxons to Christianity. Along with that, the meaning of Easter also changed to signify the new tradition. The celebration day changed and is known as Easter. 

    Celebration:  
    Following the traditional rituals of Easter, multiple churches begin with the Easter observance in the late hours of the day before (Holy Saturday) in a religious service called the Easter Vigil. Also, the other Easter tradition includes Easter eggs and related games such as egg rolling and egg decorating.

    In certain pagan traditions, i.e., in pre-date Christianity, it is anticipated that eggs symbolised fertility and birth. Easter egg decorating may have become part of an Easter celebration in a nod to the religious significance of Easter, namely, Jesus' resurrection or rebirth.

    The Easters Eggs and Bunnies:
    Long before Christianity, European 'Pagans' considered eggs as symbols of fertility and regeneration, and Easter was celebrated as a spring festival. However, Easter became increasingly connected with Jesus' resurrection as the Saxons turned to Christianity.

    Therefore, many Easter traditions can be traced back to non-Christian, pagan, or non-religious celebrations. This includes Easter eggs and related pastimes like rolling and decorating eggs. 

    The Easter Bunny (also called the Easter Rabbit or Easter Hare) is described as a rabbit carrying Easter eggs. Same as Easter eggs, it owes its origin to the rabbits and hares believed to be symbols of fertility.

    The Easter lamb meal has historical roots since a lamb was commonly used as a sacrificial animal. The phrase "lamb of God" is generally used to refer to Jesus because of the sacrificial nature of his death.

    Easter is marked by exchanging greeting cards, chocolate eggs, chocolate Easter bunnies, and some more gifts.

