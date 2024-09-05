Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines you must follow

    The court has issued new guidelines for Durga Puja. Puja committees will be able to perform all rituals, from playing with sindoor and offering Anjali to Aarti.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    The court has issued new guidelines for Durga Puja. Puja committees will be able to perform all rituals, from playing with sindoor and offering Anjali to Aarti. The Kolkata High Court has allowed 45 people to enter at a time and a maximum of 60 people in case of large pandals. On the other hand, in case of small pandals, 10 people can participate in the puja rituals at a time and a maximum of 15 people.

    Meanwhile, a list of names of those who will enter the pandal has to be prepared in advance. Accordingly, entry will be given after matching the list. Everyone entering the pandal must have both doses of the vaccine. The court has made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks. Police can cancel the permission of the puja if the rules are not followed.

    It is learned that Kolkata Metro will not run throughout the night this time. Metro will run from 10 am to 11 pm on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami. The first and last trains will leave from the terminal stations at 10 am and 11 pm respectively. And in the evening the metro will run every 6 minutes. Metro will return to its old schedule on Dasami.

