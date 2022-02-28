Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure ‘Education for All’

Envisioned with ‘Education for All’, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from Jammu and Kashmir is working round the clock. For the same, the youth leader and social activist have floated the Nizamia Education Group, an organization that aims to impart education to underprivileged and marginalized sections of the society. As of now, the organization’s sincere efforts and honest approach have helped more than 10,000 students through its free counselling sessions and education consultancy services and all this has been achieved under the able leadership of Dr. Maqsood Ahmed.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing turmoil for the last few decades and this has severely impacted the Educational sector of the region. To alter this and bring quality education to the newly-formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed is leaving no stones unturned. Being a relatively known face and often referred to as ‘Yuva Neta’ by the people of the region, Dr. Ahmed, through Nizamia Education Group, has tried to shape the future of more than 10,000 students.

Since its inception in 2012, the organization has provided numerous students with coaching and education consultancy services. Apart from this, they also conduct a merit-based scholarship exam with the name ‘Nizamia Scholarship Test (NST)’ that aims to provide scholarships to students based on their merits, without any discrimination. Philanthropist, Educational Counsellor, Mentor, and Youth Leader, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed has donned several hats in his career. The virtuoso has always been on the ground, raising the relevant issues faced by the people, particularly for the people who are at the bottom strata of society.

Talking about his initiative and Nizamia Education Group, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said, “I certainly believe that Education is the only way through which we can bring the positive changes in the society which we are seeking to bring. There is no doubt in my mind that the young generation of Jammu and Kashmir has immense talent and potential but somehow, due to lack of guidance and a credible mentoring platform, the children have suffered a lot. We, through Nizamia Education Group, aim to build a strong foundation in language and social skills in a safe, secure, and happy learning environment. It makes me feel glad that we have successfully helped numerous students on how to enrol in India’s best universities so they do not fall behind.”

The Nizamia Education Group has been gaining huge traction and recognition for its significant contribution to the field of education. Maqsood Ahmed, apart from being the Managing Director of Nizamia Consultancy Pvt Ltd, is also the President of Nizamia Education Trust, and Co-Chairperson of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry's Education Committee. For his incredible and philanthropist work, the virtuous has been honored with a bunch of awards and recognitions. Recently, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed was awarded the ‘Youngest Edupreneur of India’ by N.C.S at the Indian Ethnic Fashion Show. Dr. Ahmed was also felicitated with the award- ‘ICONIC ACHIEVER- YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR’ by Kotler at Marketing Summit 2.0 and has also received the honor at ‘Super 30 College of Competitions.’ Despite doing so much for students and youths of Jammu and Kashmir, the youth leader is in no mood to stop and has spread its operations to the states of North-Eastern India and Bihar.

