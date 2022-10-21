Dhanteras 2022: Why are brooms purchased on this day? Importance and significance of it

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23. this day is considered to be one of the most auspicious and fortunate days for people to purchase things. One of the items people should purchase on this day is brooms. Read on to find out the reason.

Diwali 2022 is just around the corner. Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is considered the first day of five-day-long Diwali festivities. According to the Hindu calendar, every year, it is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha during the Kartik month. This year, on October 23, Danteras will be celebrated. According to holy Hindu texts, it is on this day God Vishnu emerged from the 'churning of the seas' in the form of God Dhanvantri with the elixir 'Amrit'. Buying brooms on Dhanteras is considered auspicious as it brings home the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi with it.

On this day, people seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi for both wealth and prosperity in their life. Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Dhanavantri, is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. It's believed that all the devotees who worship Lord Dhanvantari are blessed with good health and prosperity.

In many states of India, it's a common practice to buy gold, silver and utensils on the occasion of Dhanteras. It's believed that purchasing precious metals and utensils on this day as it brings wealth and good fortune to everyone's household.

In addition to jewellery, utensils and brooms also have a special significance on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. Purchasing a broom on this day is considered lucky.

Buying a broom is believed to prevent Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one's house. It is also said that bringing a broom home on Dhanteras helps one do away with debts and brings joy to the family. Brooms are commonly used in every household to keep the house clean. It is believed that cleanliness attracts Goddess Lakshmi. Brooms are always regarded as the symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. This is why buying brooms is considered auspicious on Dhanteras.

