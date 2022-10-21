Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhanteras 2022: Why are brooms purchased on this day? Importance and significance of it

    This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23. this day is considered to be one of the most auspicious and fortunate days for people to purchase things. One of the items people should purchase on this day is brooms. Read on to find out the reason. 

    Dhanteras 2022: Importance of buying a broom on Dhanteras sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    Diwali 2022 is just around the corner. Dhanteras, which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is considered the first day of five-day-long Diwali festivities. According to the Hindu calendar, every year, it is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha during the Kartik month. This year, on October 23, Danteras will be celebrated. According to holy Hindu texts, it is on this day God Vishnu emerged from the 'churning of the seas' in the form of God Dhanvantri with the elixir 'Amrit'. Buying brooms on Dhanteras is considered auspicious as it brings home the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi with it. 

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: Kindle to smartwatch; 5 gadgets one can gift to your loved ones
    On this day, people seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi for both wealth and prosperity in their life. Lord Dhanvantari,  the Hindu god of Dhanavantri, is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. It's believed that all the devotees who worship Lord Dhanvantari are blessed with good health and prosperity.
    In many states of India, it's a common practice to buy gold, silver and utensils on the occasion of Dhanteras. It's believed that purchasing precious metals and utensils on this day as it brings wealth and good fortune to everyone's household.
    In addition to jewellery, utensils and brooms also have a special significance on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. Purchasing a broom on this day is considered lucky.
    Buying a broom is believed to prevent Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one's house. It is also said that bringing a broom home on Dhanteras helps one do away with debts and brings joy to the family. Brooms are commonly used in every household to keep the house clean. It is believed that cleanliness attracts Goddess Lakshmi. Brooms are always regarded as the symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. This is why buying brooms is considered auspicious on Dhanteras.

    Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: 5 things to keep in mind before investing in gold

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023 - adt

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    Diwali 2022: Salt to Dishwashing powder-5 ways to clean Gold and Silver jewellery at home this Dhanteras RBA

    Diwali 2022: Salt to Dishwashing powder-5 ways to clean Gold and Silver jewellery at home this Dhanteras

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 21 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 21, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Capricorn; health of Aquarius may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 21 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Roop Chaudas 2022 Pick any of these 5 homemade ubtans for the festive glow drb

    Roop Chaudas 2022: Pick any of these 5 homemade ‘ubtans’ for the festive glow

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma takes on left-handers at nets for Shaheen Afridi challenge-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit takes on left-handers at nets for Shaheen challenge

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023 - adt

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner 61 inch display and more suggest new leaks gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner, 6.1-inch display and more, suggest new leaks

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral - gps

    Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon