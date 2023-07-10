Lifestyle

7 tips to stay safe during floods in rain-ravaged north India

Monitor Weather Updates

Stay tuned to reliable sources for weather updates and flood alerts. Follow official announcements and advisories to stay informed about the flood situation in your area.

Have an Emergency Plan in Place

Prepare an evacuation plan for yourself and your family in case of a flood. Pack essential items like food, water, medications, and important documents in a waterproof bag.

Avoid Walking or Driving Through Flooded Areas

Never attempt to walk or drive through flooded streets or waterlogged areas. The depth and strength of the water can be deceptive and may pose serious risks.

Turn Off Electricity and Gas Supply

If flooding is imminent, turn off the main electricity and gas supply to prevent electrical accidents and gas leaks.

Ensure Safe Drinking and Hygiene Practices

During floods, water sources can become contaminated. Drink only boiled or packaged water and avoid consuming food or beverages from unknown sources.

Use Life Jackets and Safety Equipment

If evacuation by boat becomes necessary, wear a life jacket and ensure others do the same, especially children and non-swimmers.

Stay on Rooftops if Trapped

If you are unable to evacuate and become trapped in a flood, move to higher ground such as rooftops. Signal for help by waving bright-colored clothing or using a flashlight.

