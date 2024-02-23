Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease

    Dengue's growing presence in India demands a proactive, multifaceted strategy. While labelling it as "endemic" may be premature, its expanding influence necessitates attention and immediate response.

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has emerged as a persistent public health challenge in India. Despite not being officially classified as endemic, the increasing frequency and expanding geographic reach of dengue cases in the country raise concerns about its potential evolution into a long-term health threat. 

    Evidence for Dengue's Increasing Grip:

    1. Rising Case Numbers: Since the 1990s, reported dengue cases in India have experienced a substantial surge. 

    2. Expanding Geographical Reach: Dengue, once concentrated in coastal and southern regions, has spread to previously unaffected areas, including northern states and hilly terrains. This suggests an adaptation of the virus and its mosquito vectors to diverse environmental conditions.

    3. Climate Change: Rising temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns create ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito, the primary vector for dengue. Climate change may also influence the virus itself, potentially facilitating its replication and transmission.

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease RBA

    Challenges and Concerns:

    1. Increased Healthcare Burden: Frequent dengue outbreaks strain healthcare systems, particularly in resource-limited settings. Early diagnosis and proper management are crucial to prevent severe complications like dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be fatal.

    2. Economic Impact: Dengue outbreaks result in lost productivity due to absenteeism and increased medical expenses, disrupting livelihoods and straining public health budgets.

    3. Community Fear & Panic: The unpredictability of outbreaks and the potential severity of the disease can trigger anxiety and panic within communities, impacting well-being and hindering economic activity.

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease RBA

    Combating the Dengue Threat:

    1. Enhanced Surveillance & Early Warning: Robust disease surveillance systems and early warning mechanisms are crucial for timely outbreak detection and prevention. This includes community-based awareness programs and proactive vector control measures.

    2. Improved Healthcare Infrastructure & Capacity Building: Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural areas, is essential for timely diagnosis and effective treatment. Training healthcare professionals on dengue management is equally important.

    3. Community Engagement & Empowerment: Public education campaigns are vital for raising awareness about dengue, its symptoms, and preventive measures. Encouraging community participation in vector control activities can significantly impact transmission reduction.

    4. Research & Development: Continued research into dengue vaccines, diagnostics, and vector control strategies remains critical for long-term prevention and control.

    Dengue's increasing presence in India necessitates a proactive and multi-pronged approach. While classifying it as "endemic" may be premature, its growing impact demands recognition and swift action. By combining improved surveillance, strengthened healthcare systems, community engagement, and ongoing research, India can effectively combat this evolving threat and safeguard its public health. The key lies in a comprehensive and collaborative effort to curb the spread of dengue and protect the well-being of its population.

    -Dr. Nasiruddin G - Consultant Internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham, Bengaluru

     

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hydration to weight management: 7 health benefits of Watermelon ATG EAI

    Hydration to weight management: 7 health benefits of Watermelon

    Daily Horoscope for February 23, 2024: Be cautious Libra, good day for Taurus & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 23, 2024: Be cautious Libra, good day for Taurus & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 23, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 23, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Attukal Pongala 2024: How to make Pongala payasam at home? Check easy recipe HERE anr

    Attukal Pongala 2024: How to make Pongala payasam at home? Check easy recipe HERE

    Cardiac Arrest: Link between pancreatic problems and heart conditions RBA

    Cardiac Arrest: Link between pancreatic problems and heart conditions

    Recent Stories

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024 Here is what tech giant said gcw

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024? Here's what tech giant said

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES] ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES]

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal rkn

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced snt

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced

    Football ISL 2023-24: Coach Khalid Jamil lauds Jamshedpur FC players after win over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Khalid Jamil lauds Jamshedpur FC players after win over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon