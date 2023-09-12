Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for September 12, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 12:15 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says most of your time will be spent in few creative and social activities. Keep your special attention in activities related to media and contact sources; you may receive some
    important notification. Heed the advice and guidance of experienced people. Try to keep the mind steady. It is necessary to bring maturity in nature. Do not take interest in risky activities or else you may get hurt. Health will be good.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says the ongoing misunderstanding regarding any family issue will be removed. There will be some important plans related to house renovation and change. Although the work is more, you will also spend some time in your interests. Do not use bad words while communicating. Believe in yourself, someone's wrong advice can prove harmful for you. Take care that no dispute arises in the ongoing relationship with friends and close relatives. Patience and moderation are necessary due to the current conditions at this time.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says there may be some stuck payment from the last time. You can solve any difficult task through your hard work. Even though the work is more, you will give your full support at home. A few unnecessary expenses may bother you. Don' get into a dispute with your neighbours. Getting some unpleasant or good news from somewhere can make the mind depressed. Proper order will be maintained in the work area. You won't be able to give more time to your family due to overwork.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says time will be spent in fun activities with family. Time is favourable to invest in future plans. Enjoy online shopping for home essentials. Keep an eye on children's activities and company. Laziness can leave some unfinished work behind. Don't let your energy and work capacity decrease at this time. It is necessary to bring change in practice as per time. The time is not favourable for starting any new work.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says spending time in social and religious activities will give you peace of mind and peace. Works related to property transactions will be successful. Any special talent of yours will come in front of people. Spending on wrong activities can spoil the budget. Take care that relations with brothers do not get bad. Heed the advice and guidance of elders. Time is
    good to take any important decision related to business.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says your work will be done by itself. So pay attention to hard work. If any kind of dispute is going on then today is the right time to resolve it. You will also be able to spare time for family supervision. Sometimes due to laziness and carelessness you may have to avoid some work. Any work related to the vehicle or property should be avoided at this time. Take help of family members in case of any problem. According to one's mind, arrangement or contract can be found.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says instead of work, you will spend more time in your personal and interest activities. It will give you mental peace and happiness. Carry out your tasks in a planned and disciplined manner. There will be tension due to problems in the married life of any family members. Do not blindly trust anyone regarding money matters. It would be better to avoid any journey at this time. Time is more favourable from business point of view. The atmosphere of the house will be kept sweet.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says the arrival of close relatives in the house will create a happy atmosphere and there will be discussions on any special issue. If the work related to building construction is
    stuck then it is the right time to make a plan about it. It would be better to avoid any activity related to travel at this time. Don't overburden yourself with work. Focus more on your important work instead of wasting time on wrong activities. Strengthen public relations in business.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says any important notification may be received. Focus your attention on media and online activities. You will feel relieved to get a solution to an old ongoing problem. Do not let your plans become public, otherwise you may be cheated. Control anger and impulse. Bring maturity to your nature. If you are planning to make some kind of investment in business, then the time is favourable. Good harmony will be maintained in family and professional life.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says try to understand life in a positive way. You are going to get some good success. Self-reflection and contemplation will give you much greater peace of mind. You will try to complete any difficult tasks with strong determination. Prioritize your decision on the advice of others. You will get new contracts which can be financially beneficial. Family atmosphere will be pleasant. Women should take special care of their health.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says blessings and support of elders in the house will prove to be auspicious for you. Going to a religious place will give you a lot of relief. You will infuse new energy within yourself. A situation like doubt and disappointment may arise in the mind regarding a close relationship. Maintain patience and stability in your thoughts. It will be better if you avoid any transaction related to money today. In business there is a need to maintain the quality of your work better.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says you will try to solve any difficult task through your hard work. You will be full of energy despite being tired. Finding a solution to any family dispute will bring peace and tranquillity in the home. Do not argue with the neighbours about anything. Sometimes the behaviour like doubt and fear can cause trouble for you. Don't borrow more than you can
    afford. At this time, children also need proper guidance. Business work will be going on properly.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
