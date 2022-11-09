Daily Horoscope for November 9, 2022: Not a favourable day for Cancer; good day for Virgo, Scorpio

Aries:

Ganesha says opponents will be defeated in front of your personality and you will be able to complete your work properly. The youth can get some good success. Take care of your

budget at this time. Any work related to the house may cost more. Don't harbour negative thoughts towards anyone. Business related to the partnership will continue as before.

Husband-wife relationship will be sweet. Health will be good.

Taurus:

Ganesha says if there is a plan regarding change of location, then today is the right time to start that work. There will be new sources of income and financial condition will also improve. The advice of a close friend will relieve you of many troubles. Do not take interest in any improper or illegal work, because of which any humiliating situation may arise. The experience and support of family members will be more beneficial to you. There is a need to take more serious and thoughtful decisions in business activities.

Gemini:

Ganesha says at this time you will experience some changes in the conditions around you. This change will also have a positive impact on your personality. You just need to collect

your energy and create new policies again. Don't let arguments or differences arise with any elder and respectable person. Be aware that luck can only be found by working hard. There will be some positive and beneficial activities in business today. Do not allow a situation like arguments to arise in the family. The health will be excellent.

Cancer:

Ganesha says conditions are in your favour. But acting with wisdom and intelligence instead of emotions will prove to be uplifting for you. A friend or a close relative may come home

suddenly. At this time you need to make some changes in your behaviour. Discuss the situation calmly. Anger and haste can be harmful for you. You will have control over business activities. Ignore the small and big negative things at home. There may be conditions like headache and fatigue.

Leo:

Ganesha says this is the time of self reflection and self analysis. Do not be influenced by others. Act according to your principles. You will get success in the same way. It is becoming

success yoga for students in jobs and interviews etc. There is fear of losing or stealing something important. Take care of your things. There may be disruption in ongoing activities. Pay more attention to outside activities related to business at this time. At this time some kind of misunderstanding may arise in both married life and love relationship.

Virgo:

Ganesha says today is a very favourable time to do any work related to property. There will be a program to go to a religious place with the family and one will also experience peace. A

gift can be exchanged with a dear friend. Some kind of stress can prevail. Keep your mental state strong at this time. Conditions will be normalized soon. Try to find solutions to problems instead of fearing them. You may get an important project today. The atmosphere of the house will be sweet and disciplined.

Libra:

Ganesha says at this time fortune is giving you strength to fight against every situation. Make the most of time. Keep your decision paramount. It will not be right to trust others. Learn to share all the responsibilities instead of taking them on yourself. Because, falling into the problems of others may affect your personal activities. In business you will get proper result according to your hard work. Love relationship can become intense. Along with work, proper rest is also necessary.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says you will feel that some divine power is working for you. You will be able to achieve any achievement through your self-confidence and hard work. Few negative situations will come up, but you will be able to solve them easily. So don't worry. It is very important to guide children properly at this time. Business wise the situation is very favourable. Spend some time with family people in recreational activities. Health will be fine.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says any problem that has been going on for some time will be resolved. Getting together with friends after a long time will make everyone feel happy and excited. There will

be relief from daily life. Don't talk too much with children, it can reduce their self- confidence and efficiency. Be aware that any negative thing you say can cause disappointment with a dear friend. All business related tasks can be completed without any interruption. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet. Health will be fine.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says your time is excellent. You will be able to use your abilities properly in the advancement of career, spirituality and religion. Your sensitivity will earn you respect in society. Sometimes the atmosphere of the house can become bad when anger arises over a small matter for no reason. It is necessary to correct this defect of yours. There is a successful time in business. Your work speed will increase. Married life will be sweet. Diabetic people should take special care of themselves.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says spend some time close to nature to get relief from the rush that has been going on for some time. Being in a peaceful environment will give you a sense of renewed

energy and vitality. It is the right time to awaken your interest in artistic and creative work. It is necessary to spend some time with children. Keep track of their activities and company.

Discuss any of your problems with a close friend. There is a need to focus more on business at this time. Proper order and harmony will be maintained in the house. Fatigue can cause

migraine or cervical pain.

Pisces:

Ganesha says at this time the planetary position is warning you to focus your attention on tasks related to financial plans. Don't waste time on useless tasks. There can be a talk related to the marriage of a virgin person in the house. Trusting others too much and getting into their talk will be harmful for you. Youth can do any damage related to their career due to wrong entertainment. Any new work and plan in business will not be successful due to current conditions.