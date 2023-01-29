Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for January 29, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Taurus; good day for Leo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for January 29, 2023.
     

    Daily Horoscope for January 29 2023 Aries Leo Libra Virgo Cancer gcw
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to work with the situation and timing. There will be service in mind towards parents and elders. Students and youth will be fully focused towards their studies and career. There is a need to pay more attention to financial matters. Be cautious in social activities. At this time, some kind of defamation is also happening. There may be some good news related to advancement in the field of work. Both husband and wife will understand each other's feelings.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today is the right time to complete the work which was stuck for some time. A new breakthrough awaits you at this time and you will be able to accomplish it through your aptitude and talent. Many times your game can get bad in haste and over-enthusiasm. Control your anger and impulses. Students need to keep an eye on their goals at this time. It is the right time to revamp the area plan in business. Proper harmony will be maintained among the family members.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     today you can take an important decision regarding your child's studies or career. Inherited property or any kind of dispute today is the right time to resolve it through someone's intervention. Your significant contribution will be in solving the problems of the household members. Stay away from people of any kind of bad habit or negative activity. The matter related to the transaction of rupees will also be resolved carefully.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to find a solution to any problem through your positive outlook. Any good news regarding child can be received. Do not trust any advice from any relatives or friends at this time and believe in your own merit. At this time due to spending money in wrong deeds, it is getting stronger. Starting work on a plan to increase work can also bring success. There will be family happiness and peace.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     there will be an atmosphere of happiness with the arrival of a close relative in the house. Consulting on an important issue will also lead to a solution. Matters related to the court office, which have been pending for a long time, may be completed today. Some kind of difficulty may arise in the marital relations of any member of the family. But try to find a peaceful solution to the problem. Trusting someone too much can prove harmful. There will also be success in business related to machine or technical works.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     Virgo people are practical. You will have the ability to get the job done in any situation. There can be gain in honour and reputation in society and family. Mutual love can be maintained in the family. Control your faults like emotionality and generosity. Students should not waste their time on social media and hanging out with friends. Do proper research before making any new investment. After getting any success in business, act on it without thinking too much. Proper harmony can be maintained with each other in the family.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     if you are thinking of buying a property or a vehicle then it is the right time to act on it. You may be invited to join a religious or social activity. There will be source of income but expenses will also increase. An unpleasant incident may happen regarding a relative or a close friend. Due to which the mind can remain depressed. Do not start any new work without thinking. You can get positive result of your hard work and effort in business. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding some family problem.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     you may receive the good news that you have been waiting for a long time, today. You will be able to complete all tasks in a planned manner. Don't take up any inappropriate work due to excessive ambition. At this time anyone can take advantage of your compulsion so be careful. Youngsters need more effort to succeed in their career competition. There will be some changes in work related matters which will be positive. Family atmosphere will be pleasant.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     students and youth today will get a lot of happiness by achieving their goals. A pleasant day will be spent reading works of your interest and enlightening books. Being completely self-cantered can increase your criticism among people. There may also be some financial odds, so think carefully before doing anything. There may be some troubles in the business sector. Married life can be happy. People who have blood pressure problem should take proper care of themselves.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     your calm behaviour instead of anger will help you achieve your goals. You can try to solve many problems at home. Children will also be able to pay attention to their studies. Stay away from social and political activities at this time. Time is not right to get back the borrowed money. There is a need to be more careful in the field of work. You can get the support of whole family and partner in your adverse situations.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     Aquarius people are self-sacrificing and self-respecting. Children can feel relaxed and relieved when an important academic task is completed. Sometimes being too stubborn or adamant about something can make important success slip away from your hands. So maintain flexibility in your practice. Instead of getting distracted by adverse situations, try to find solutions to them. You may face competition in career and livelihood.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     your scientific outlook and advanced thinking will help you to move forward. People may be impressed by your outgoing personality. You may see a positive change in your surroundings. Sometimes there may be low enthusiasm and laziness in nature. The way to go may be ready before the money comes. So it is necessary to control the wrong expenses. Don't make any kind of new investment in the work area for now. There can be a peaceful atmosphere in the family.

