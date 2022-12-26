Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for December 26, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Virgo; be careful Sagittarius

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 26, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     time will be happy and peaceful. You will achieve success by completing the work instinctively and patiently. Government work will be completed on time. Interest in
    spirituality and religious activities will also increase. The relationship with the in-laws party will be much sweeter. Expenses will be higher according to income at this time. That means
    maintaining a budget. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Control your speech and ego. New possibilities will come up in trade.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     the mind will be happy to receive any news today. The timing is favourable. Not getting the right collaboration from friends and colleagues will take away any of your
    worries. There will be good and satisfying results for most people. Keep in mind that a few can also take advantage of your gullible nature. Don't take on the work of others. There is a
    need to be tactful and talkative at this time. Business activities will be excellent. The atmosphere will be maintained with the arrival of guests in the house.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     disputes at home will be resolved. Spend some time doing things that interest you. You will be complete with ease and flexibility in political matters. There will be some
    planning and planning for the beautiful future of the children. Control your anger and rage. Otherwise any of your work may go bad. Plans and planning will also be in between. Do not
    invest in risky activities at this time. Making contact with a few experienced people in a business place can be beneficial for you.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     your opponent will not be able to withstand your confidence and morale. Stuck or lent money is likely to be repaid, so keep trying. Anxiety that has been going on for the last few days can be fulfilled today. Try to resolve disputed issues through someone's intervention. At this point you need to control your emotions. Keep any business related activities normal at this time will be going to a party with family. At this time due to any old disease may have to go to the doctor.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today you will try your best to solve the complicated issues. At this point, work with the mind instead of the heart. You will be able to carry out your work with
    complete seriousness and simplicity. Your ability and talent will also come in front of people. The mind will be disappointed due to travelling to some unknown place. The result will not
    be positive. An unpleasant incident can happen with a close relative. Your opponent will also be active at this time. Do not be negligent towards trade and business. The harmony
    between husband and wife will be properly maintained.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     economic conditions will be good. You will also be able to accomplish all tasks through your efficiency and effectiveness. You may even meet a few positive people at this
    time. Under them you can find new stories. Maintaining balance on your speech and stimulated behaviour. You will not make enmity with anyone without meaning. All of a sudden there is a cost. Any important work in the business will be completed easily and there will be enthusiasm and vigour.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     any work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed smoothly today. Sources of income can also be found. At this point the opponent will not be able to do anything bad to you. Young people are more likely to succeed in a departmental exam or an interview. At this time there may be some problem related to tax or government. Take control of time-consuming situations. An ally may be plotting against you. The work area plan which has been lengthening for a long time will now pick up speed.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     mentally you will feel positive and energetic. Any special problem of children will be relieved. No matter how hard you try, you will keep getting your work done. Do not
    allow any defect in the honour of the elder members of the household. There can be any difference of opinion between father and son. There is a risk of any electrical item in the
    house going bad. You will not get the result according to your hard work in the field. There will be tension between husband and wife regarding any problem in the house.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     you will be happy to spend in any auspicious and religious work. A friend's advice will be helpful to you. Your victory in court-office or social disputes is possible. Plans
    will also be made to keep the house well maintained. There may be disruptions in the matter of tea. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. Be aware of limitations when going to any mangle activities. In the workplace you need to change your work style. Disputes can arise between husband and wife.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     be excited about any of your new plans today. Students are likely to find good options in the study. Instead of recommending completing a task, it would be better to try it
    yourself. It would be better to solve household chores at one's own level; work can be made worse by the interference of others. High budgets can also make budgets worse. Your role in
    the workplace will be positive. With your hard work and perseverance you will be able to achieve some success. Home-family atmosphere will be maintained pleasant.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     work related to buying and selling of property is likely to be completed. Your optimistic and cheerful personality will be helpful in your up liftmen. New doors of possibilities will also open. Relationships with siblings will grow stronger. Knowing any negative activity of children will also make you feel stressed and restless. There is also the possibility of receiving bad news on phone calls. Spend time in a secluded or spiritual place to find peace of mind at this time, Be careful while doing any business related business. You will be able to resolve family responsibilities peacefully.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     yoga is becoming a suitable vehicle to buy at this time. Material happiness will increase. You will be an expert in getting your work done. Women will be able to perform
    both tasks properly at home or outside. To maintains caution in rupee-money transactions. Keep your dealings soft and avoid unnecessary disputes. Do not neglect court cases or any
    social controversy. There is a need to pay more attention to business activities at this time. Husband and wife will maintain proper house arrangement through their coordination.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
