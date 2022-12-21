Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for December 21, 2022: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Sagittarius

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 21, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for December 21 2022 Aries Gemini Virgo Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     your faith in Dharma-karma and spirituality is transmitting peace and positive energy within you. You are trying to understand life in a positive way. Disagreement may
    occur with any close relative or friend in the house. Don't trust anyone too much. Even students today can waste their time wandering around without paying attention to their studies. There will be no activities in the workplace today. The family atmosphere will be beautifully maintained. Health will be good.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today will be a day of relaxation and fun with the family. A few plans regarding property transactions will change. With a little caution and understanding the situation will be saved. Be careful not to get into arguments at home. Today is the day to get payment. Any kind of dispute can arise in the relationship of husband and wife. Do not eat stale food.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     you will succeed in fulfilling your responsibilities. Try to maintain a good relationship with the family and try to keep the family happy. There will also be good success in the areas of travel and business. There may be a defect in social dignity. There is a need to be careful in rupee transactions. Love and romance can enter your life. You may experience fatigue both physically and mentally.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     there is a possibility of good news in the home-family. Any kind of festival or auspicious work is likely to be completed. Your cooperation and responsibility in the family
    may be greater. Problems may arise this month if you are trying to travel out of town for some work related work. Success in work plans can be hampered for any reason. The day will be beneficial for starting any new work. Single people can meet a special person today. Stomach related problems can occur.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     the cooperation of relatives is likely to be received. Parental blessings as well as parental cooperation are likely to be received. Parents will be involved in starting your
    new job. If you are trying to start a new job, do not do it at this time. If you are considering extending an action plan, it can be a hindrance. At this time you want happiness, entertainment and complete relaxation. Skin related disease can occur.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     if you serve, you are likely to get a higher position at this time. There is a possibility of contact with a reputable person. Success will be found in deeds done with adventure and prowess. You need to be careful of your relatives. You do not involve your relatives in any of your work occupations. There is a possibility of some kind of betrayal. Economically the situation can be strengthened. You focus more on your partner's needs and demands. Health will be normal.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     wherever you try to get financial benefits, you are likely to have good success. The situation will be favourable with regard to the offspring party. Children will play a major
    role in the home. You may face financial problems. You may face difficulties in raising funds. There is also a possibility of delay in procurement. Time will be good in terms of position-
    position attainment. This time has brought differences and controversy in your relationship. Physical condition will be strong.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     political benefits can be gained if you are involved in the political arena. Opponents may face. Social respect and prestige are likely to be achieved. Education is likely to grow. Someone else may cause financial and immovable property problems in the home. Disagreements can arise with each other. Concerns about parental health can arise. There will be good opportunities to get financial benefits. Single people should get along with the people around them. There is a possibility of cost related to the health of the parents.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     if you are preparing to get a job, you can have good success. Your ability to think and understand as well as your ability to make decisions is good. Family situation can
    be stressful. Domestic disputes can arise. Disputes will arise with each other over minor issues. People can get better benefits than trade. Haste can be harmful in everything. Health related concerns may arise.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     your attempt can be successful. You will have good luck. You get leverage to grow your business faster. You will also get financial benefits during this period. The situation will be improving in terms of real estate. There will be obstacles in obtaining money and fights may take place. Stay strong in your work while maintaining a good spirit towards each other. Don't involve relatives in the work done for financial gain in career and business. If you want to invest in terms of economic benefits, then the time is good. Success in a relationship is a balanced lifestyle. Fever is likely to occur.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     there may be an attempt to make a few new tasks a success. It will be beneficial for you to do any work responsibly. If you are involved in politics you will get good benefits. Marital life will be in a stressful situation. The cooperation of the spouse is less likely to be received. Attempts to accumulate real estate may fail. Obtaining real estate can be a hindrance. A few relationships will break up, but a strong relationship will stay with you. Unnecessary travel may be required.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     time can be good in terms of economic benefits. You are intelligent and sensible. There will be opportunities to reap financial benefits from home-family collaboration. This day you should try to make any important work successful and be careful in financial matters. Fate can accompany you at this time. Time will be troublesome for those who fall in love. Health will be good.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for December 21 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Winter Health Care: Here are some importance of drinking lukewarm water RBA

    Winter Health Care: Here are some importance of drinking lukewarm water

    What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay RBA

    What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Capricorn here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: First half to be difficult for Capricorn, successful year overall

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Sagittarius here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Sagittarius be careful money wise, health may be affected

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for December 21 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football Lionel Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Diego Maradona snt

    Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Maradona

    Govt directs all states to step up genome sequencing to check for new variant health ministry meeting tomorrow gcw

    Govt directs all states to step up genome sequencing to check for new variant

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine Vagir to be commissioned soon gcw

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine 'Vagir', to be commissioned soon

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list vma

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon