    Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says the day will pass normally. Before doing any work, get in-depth knowledge about it. In difficult times, one can get advice and support from an influential person. The sense of cooperation towards social service organizations will also increase. Don't reveal your personal things, it may harm you. Conditions will be slightly unfavourable in the afternoon. The time is not favourable for making any kind of change in the business place. 

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says try to bring positive changes in your routine and thoughts today. Your desire and hard work towards a particular task will be worthwhile. By which your contribution and work in the society will be appreciated. Do not trust anyone in the matter of money and money, because of this there may be a dispute even with a close relative. Control your speech and temper. Time may be normal from business point of view. Health can be good.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says the hard work that has been going on for some time may get some positive results. Your interest in religious activities will also increase. Good news about any success of children can give you comfort. Economic condition will be normal. There is a possibility of loss in property related works. There may be a dispute with the spouse regarding any problem at home. Health can be excellent.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says the ongoing dispute with a close relative will be resolved and the relationship with each other will be sweet again. Some important information will also be obtained which may prove beneficial in future. Also spend some time in spiritual activities. Few people may criticize you behind your back, but don't pay attention to these things and stay focused on your work. Family atmosphere can be pleasant and happy. 

    Leo:
    Ganesha says you will have more work today. Any success of children will make you feel proud. You can be successful in creating your own distinct identity on the strength of your talent. A few expenses and challenges may also come your way. Today any obstacle can be removed from your arrangement. You have to be careful about love affair matters. Health can be good.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says your efforts to maintain proper order both at home and business will be successful. Personal relationships can also become intimate. Positive energy will be maintained in the house with the blessings and affection of the elders. There may be a situation like an argument with a neighbour or a friend. Follow the advice of the elders of the house. Business activities may remain sluggish. Family environment will be normal. 

    Libra:
    Ganesha says the planetary position is slightly changeable. Before implementing any plan, discuss all levels of it. This can save you from making any big mistakes. There may be some auspicious notification regarding children's career. It is necessary to change your behaviour as per time. Do not interfere too much in the personal affairs of others. One can get permission from family to convert love relationship into marriage. 

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says you will have a special contribution towards social and philanthropic works. Times will be challenging. The women class will be able to maintain order in every field. One has to bring some selfishness into practice for one's own development. There is no hope of relief in any trouble that has been going on for some time. You should have regular medical checkups.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says it will be good if you avoid tasks related to house maintenance or improvement for now. The way of working has to be innovated. The limits of politics and public relations may increase. At this time you have to pay attention to the current tasks in the business. Marriage relationship can be sweet. Sometimes the current environment can cause negativity in the mind.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says appropriate time will be spent in personal and interest activities. You will feel relaxed mentally. Any stuck work can also be completed. A planned and disciplined way of working will bring you success. Do not blindly trust anyone in the matter of rupees and money. Sometimes getting angry for no reason can cause disruptions in the work being done. This time must be passed peacefully. 

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says to get relief from the tension and fatigue that has been going on for some time now, spend time in spiritual activities and also in activities of your interest. One can get mental peace and tranquillity. Youth and students may be biased in the results of the competition. Despite the current negative conditions, there may be some beneficial conditions today. Emotional relationship can become deep in marriage relationship. 

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says finding a solution to an old problem today can give you more comfort. A few beneficial results may also emerge. Being respectful to the elders of the house and their guidance will bring good luck in your life. Even though the work is more, you will not be able to give time to the family even if you stay at home. The environment can have an adverse effect on your health.

