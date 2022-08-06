Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for August 6, 2022: Favourable day for Virgo women, Scorpio finds peace, Gemini will be busy

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for August 5, 2022. Read on and share with your friends.

    Daily Horoscope for August 6 2022 Zodiac sign predictions
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Time will be challenging. However, you will be able to face every situation through your aptitude and hard work. People will appreciate your work. There can be some discussions with the family regarding future plans. There may be a mild disagreement with someone regarding finance. Activities in business may be slow. A family environment can be happy. There may be mild ups and downs in health.

    Taurus Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Today, the time will be a little favourable. You will also have a good time honing your special skills. It will be easy to meet relatives and friends by phone or on the internet. The student body will work hard to achieve its goals. Financial difficulties and troubles will come up. Even if you spend money, you will not get peace. Family people will get your full support. Health may be a little weak.

    Gemini Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Today will be a very busy routine. Complete your tasks by being practical rather than emotional. It will make your decision easier. The time is right to get back the borrowed money. Don't let old negative things dominate the present. Business activities need to be seriously considered. Spouse and family people can get your emotional support. Health can be good.

    Cancer Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: You have to put in some effort to adjust the current routine. You will also get success. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house after receiving any good news. Time will pass in acquiring new information. Try to solve any problem at home peacefully. Helping with household tasks, and taking care of everyone will make the atmosphere pleasant. Due to negative thoughts, conditions like depression can arise.

    Leo Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: You can make the situation favourable to you through your hard work. You can also get the right result from this hard work. Don't rush into investment-related activities. Your contribution will also be in matters related to religion and karma. Any dispute related to the inherited property with close relatives may increase. Control your distracted mind. Keep a steady state of mind while taking any decision. Health can be excellent.

    Virgo Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Today will be especially favourable for women. They can achieve any special goal through their ability and talent. Any serious issue related to the property can be discussed. The result will be positive. Also, keep in mind that you should not take any important decisions emotionally. Conditions may be a bit favourable today. A marriage relationship will be sweet.

    Libra Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: You can do many things properly through your planned and disciplined approach. Political relations will be strengthened and will also be beneficial. Finding a solution to any problem related to children's careers can bring great relief and relief. Sometimes you may experience irritability and depression in your nature. The environment of the house can be pleasant.

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Most of the day will be spent in spiritual activities. You will also get mental peace. You will have a special role in maintaining a pleasant home environment. There will be discussions about any special issue. Don't have too much control over children. Being friendly with them will boost their morale. Old friendship can change into a love relationship.

    Sagittarius Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: There can also be a conversation regarding the marriage of a family member. Don't let any outsider interfere in your family. Sometimes your overconfidence can cause trouble for you. Most of the work related to business can be completed from home due to being busy with personal tasks. Health will be excellent.

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: You will spend most of your time in your personal and interest activities. It will infuse new energy within you. You will maintain balance in any situation. There will be disappointment in mind due to reducing any unpleasant incidents related to relatives and intimate persons. In business, strengthen the relationship through the internet and phone. There may be problems like cough, fever and viral.

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Today, some unpleasant incident may happen in your life. The sense of cooperation towards any social service organization will be strengthened; by doing this, you will get mental and spiritual peace. Also, be aware that some close relative or friend may try to spoil your impression out of jealousy. In business, there is a need to think more about financial matters.

    Pisces Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: There will be a serious conversation with a close relative on a special issue. Its positive result can also be found. If any work related to building construction is stuck, then you can take any important plan or decision related to it today. There will be a state of doubt or despair in mind due to any misunderstanding. There is a need to work with more understanding and foresight in the field of work.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
