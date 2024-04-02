Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Cancer

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says people will be impressed by your generosity and sentimental nature. Strengthen outdoor activities and contact with friends, creating some beneficial conditions for you. Time will also pass well in the work related to the comforts of home. Do not try to make any changes in the current business activities. There will be a collaborative and emotional relationship with the spouse. Environment can affect your health.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says these days you have to work harder to whiten your personality. Your manner of speaking is also becoming impressive. These qualities will give you more success in your financial and business affairs. A good result can be achieved if this quality is used positively. Today is a great day to collect payment. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the house with the movement of guests.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says time will pass in family amenities and shopping. The cost will be higher. Prioritize the happiness of the members of the household without worrying about it. There will also be a plan for financial investment matters. Make a small change in the interior or supervision of the place of business. You will have all the responsibilities of home and business regarding the health of your spouse.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says costs will be higher today. At the same time, getting a source of income will not be a concern for expenses. Investing in the stock market or a policy etc. will be beneficial. Students will now focus on study. Being too practical can make a relationship worse. The advice of an influential person in the business will help you achieve new success. Sweet dispute can happen between husband and wife.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says focus on the ongoing plan to sell the property. A sudden meeting with a stranger can be very rewarding. There may be concern about the health of any member of the household. Preserve court cases and papers. Even a little carelessness can cause damage. Do not consider consulting an experienced person in any situation of confusion. Having a good relationship for single people will create a happy atmosphere in the home.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says at this time the planetary position and your destiny is helping you. Using them depends on your ability. Any religious planning in the family is also possible. Sometimes your sceptical nature can cause trouble for you. Business activities can be resumed from remote areas. Family atmosphere can be happy. Vehicle can cause injury.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says receive appropriate advice and help from friends regarding any problem related to the child's career. Your stress will also go away. Your identity will grow in the political and social sphere. Young people need to be kept away from bad habits and associations. Focus on the business plan that is being developed. Home atmosphere can be pleasant.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says success will be achieved in any matter related to property. Properly covered, it will withstand a great deal of adverse conditions. You will be engaged in completing a few new policies with a new confidence. It is up to you to maintain a good relationship with your brothers. There will be more success in the field today according to hard work. The emotional bond with the spouse will be stronger.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says spending some time in religious and spiritual activities is an excellent way to get rid of everyday stress. Your interest in these tasks may increase. If you are planning to buy a property or a vehicle, work on it seriously. Be careful when signing anywhere. Economic activity may also remain sluggish at present. It is important to maintain transparency in the business associated with the partnership. Family atmosphere can be happy.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says helping a dear friend in his troubles will bring you heartfelt happiness. All the members will be very happy to have a get-together with close relatives for a long time. The mind will be disappointed due to any failure related to the career of the child. It is important to maintain the children's self-confidence at this time. It can also affect your personal actions. Interference of an outsider can cause some misunderstanding between husband and wife and family.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says another person may take advantage of you because of his over-emotional and generous nature. Try to complete each task practically. Getting a satisfactory result from the offspring party will also be a relief. At this time more effort and less benefit can be obtained. Worrying will not solve it. At this time the work associated with the family business can be successful. There can be a little dispute between husband and wife.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says relationships with relatives and neighbours can be well maintained. You may be blessed with some divine power. Your efficiency and ability can be praised. Time will also pass in creative work. There may be some trouble in the marriage of a member of the household. Due to your engagement, your spouse will have full cooperation in caring for the family. You may have a lack of energy and self-confidence.

